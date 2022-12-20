JonBenet Ramsey's father urges Idaho police to take outside help: 'Can't let arrogance' hinder investigation

The father of slain six-year-old beauty queen JonBenet Ramsey urged Moscow police to take any necessary external resources they can to solve the investigation into who killed four University of Idaho college students.

John Ramsey, who lost his daughter 26 years ago this week, joined "Fox & Friends" to discuss how law enforcement allowed "arrogance" to hinder his daughter's case, which remains unsolved to this day.

"First of all, where this tragedy happened, it's a small town," Ramsey told co-host Steve Doocy. "They have what I think is one murder four or five years ago. The police are not going to be experienced to deal with that, and they don't have the resources to deal with it. And where Boulder failed so miserably in our case is they refused help that was immediately offered to them by other agencies who did have experience."

"And Denver offered them two homicide detectives full time at their disposal, and they said, no, we don't need it," he continued. "So you can't let arrogance coupled with incompetence halt this thing."

Officials in Moscow have received scrutiny for their handling of the college murder investigation, with some saying police should have shared more information with the public sooner.

They have recently enlisted the public's with help in identifying a white 2011-2013 Hyundai Elantra that could be connected to the case.

Despite the plea, no suspects or persons of interest have been named in connection with the Nov. 13 murder of Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Ethan Chapin and Xana Kernodle.

"The way the system works in our country, for the most part, we have 18,000 police jurisdictions," Ramsey said. "Each one's a little island of authority, and if a crime happens on that island, it's the police chief's responsibility. And if he doesn't ask for help, help cannot come in, which is really silly, but that's the way it works."

"Well, in our case, both refused help," he continued. "That was offered lots of it and continues to do so."

But Ramsey, whose daughter was found dead in the basement of the family's Boulder, Colorado, home in 1996, reiterated his determination to get justice.

The patriarch, who noted that "the time for answers is running out," is supporting an online petition asking Colorado’s governor to intervene in the investigation by putting an outside agency in charge of DNA testing.

He addressed his daughter's case specifically in a Tubi crime documentary, "Suburban Nightmare: JonBenet Ramsey."

"DNA technology has advanced dramatically in the last 26 years, and we're just asking the police, either through the governor's pressure or on their own, to utilize the latest technology," Ramsey said. "We were told by the FBI that they don't have the latest technology, so we don't have it yet."

The petition notes that advancements in DNA and the use of genetic genealogy are leading to the solving of more cold cases across the country. The Change.org petition, titled "Justice for JonBenét Ramsey," currently has nearly 30,000 signatures.

"You've got to go to an outside lab of which there's one or two in the country that really have the latest DNA technology and their wizards with it," he continued. "One of them was quoted as saying, look, we can get DNA off the eyebrow of a nat, and so that is amazing."

