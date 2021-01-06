Jonathan Turley: Trump’s legacy ‘in tatters’ after supporters riot at Capitol

President Trump left his legacy "in tatters" Wednesday after his supporters rampaged through the U.S. Capitol and disrupted Congress' formal tallying of the Electoral College votes, Fox News contributor Jonathan Turley said.

"The president was incredibly reckless today," Turley told Fox News’ "The Story with Martha MacCallum."

"I don’t think there’s ever been a lower moment for the presidency of the United States," he said. "And that’s going to take a long time to repair for the office. I don’t think it will ever be repaired for President Trump.

The riot appeared to have been precipitated by a letter to Congress from Vice President Mike Pence, in which he vowed to abide by the Constitution and defy Trump’s orders to challenge the election results. Turley said Pence's statement was presidential in itself and "reminded us we were all in this together."

PHOTOS: CHAOS ERUPTS ON CAPITOL HILL DURING ELECTORAL COLLEGE CERTIFICATION

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell’s remarks shortly before demonstrators stormed the building advising his colleagues not to object to the vote count was also a "redeeming" moment for the U.S., Turley said.

"It was perhaps his greatest speech of his career. That was a high point for us as a nation," he said. "And then this happened."

"It’s chilling for all of us because it shows a crisis of faith. That’s what the Constitution is, it’s a leap of faith that we take together," Turley explained. "The people that scaled the walls ... have lost their faith. And the question is – how much of America is now faithless?"