PHOTOS: Chaos erupts on Capitol Hill during Electoral College certification

Congress was locked down and lawmakers evacuated and the nation was stunned by unprecedented and shocking scenes after protesters stormed Capitol Hill as lawmakers met to certify the Electoral College votes.

    Trump supporters gather outside the Capitol, Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, in Washington to show their support for President Trump and his claims of election fraud.
    AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana
    Trump supporters try to break through a police barrier at the Capitol in Washington.
    AP Photo/Julio Cortez
    Trump supporters and law enforcement clash at the barrier at the U.S. Capitol Building
    AP Photo/Julio Cortez
    Police with guns drawn watch as protesters try to break into the House Chamber.
    AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite
    People were forced to seek cover when protesters stormed the Capitol.
    AP Photo/Andrew Harnik
    People shelter in the House gallery as protesters try to break into the Chamber at the U.S. Capitol.
    AP Photo/Andrew Harnik
    Supporters of President Trump climb the west wall of the the U.S. Capitol .
    AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana
    Authorities patrol the U.S. Capitol after the mayhem.
    AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin
    Authorities remove protesters from the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C.
    AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin
    Authorities secure the area outside the U.S. Capitol.
    AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin
