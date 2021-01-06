PHOTOS: Chaos erupts on Capitol Hill during Electoral College certification
Congress was locked down and lawmakers evacuated and the nation was stunned by unprecedented and shocking scenes after protesters stormed Capitol Hill as lawmakers met to certify the Electoral College votes.
Trump supporters gather outside the Capitol, Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, in Washington to show their support for President Trump and his claims of election fraud.
Trump supporters try to break through a police barrier at the Capitol in Washington.
Trump supporters and law enforcement clash at the barrier at the U.S. Capitol Building
Police with guns drawn watch as protesters try to break into the House Chamber.
People were forced to seek cover when protesters stormed the Capitol.
People shelter in the House gallery as protesters try to break into the Chamber at the U.S. Capitol.
Supporters of President Trump climb the west wall of the the U.S. Capitol .
Authorities patrol the U.S. Capitol after the mayhem.
Authorities remove protesters from the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C.
Authorities secure the area outside the U.S. Capitol.
