Jonathan Turley: I don't think history will be very kind to Alvin Bragg in Trump case
Turley breaks down the potential problems in Bragg's case against Trump
Constitutional attorney Jonathan Turley gives his take on the possibility of a indictment of former President Donald Trump indictment and its implications for Manhattan D.A. Alvin Bragg on "The Story with Martha MacCallum."
TRUMP HUSH-MONEY GRAND JURY PROCEEDINGS 'CANCELED' FOR WEDNESDAY, SOURCES SAY
JONATHAN TURLEY: This is part of Michael Cohen’s appeal, right? He used to basically sell his moral and ethical flexibility. He would go all in for whatever side was most beneficial. That doesn't make you a great witness and in fact, Bragg is looking at a target rich environment for the defense if they ever put Michael Cohen on the stand.
CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP
But that's actually just deepening the factual side of this case, which is very problematic. He still has to deal with really significant legal problems. Bragg is suggesting, according to reports, that he'd like to prove a federal crime that the Department of Justice didn't think warranted a charge. That's something that none of us have really seen before. So, he's taking this bizarre case with all these conflicts into what is a historic moment, and I don't think history will be very kind to him. He will be the first prosecutor to indict a former president.