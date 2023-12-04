Jonathan Turley: Efforts to 'reinvent' Hunter Biden increase as scandal gets more serious

FOX News contributor Jonathan Turley said on "America Reports" Monday the idea that Hunter Biden lacks responsibility because he was a "blacked-out junkie" is "ridiculous." The George Washington University law professor says Hunter was at the center of a global influence-peddling scheme, and the excuses his lawyers used in the past will not "hold" anymore, given the piling evidence against the family.

JONATHAN TURLEY: This has been a series of efforts to reinvent Hunter as the scandal has gotten more and more serious, as the circle has closed in tighter around the Biden family. And a lot of these personalities don’t make any sense anymore. This idea that Hunter Biden was some blacked-out junkie that did what he did to raise corruption is to insult all reformed people who fought addiction is ridiculous. I mean, he was at the center of a global effort of influence peddling that produced millions of dollars for the Biden family through a series, a complex series of accounts and shell companies. Now, it just doesn’t add up. So he’s going to have to answer questions. Now, a lot of these past excuses are just not going to hold.

Hunter Biden set up monthly payments to Joe Biden from an account for a business of his that received payments from China, according to House Oversight Committee Chairman Comer

Comer on Monday released subpoenaed bank records that show Hunter Biden’s business entity, Owasco PC, made "direct monthly payments to Joe Biden."

The payments, according to the bank document, were set up to occur "monthly," and total $1,380.00.

FOX News' Brooke Singman contributed to this report.