Jon Stewart's 'super-woke' Apple TV+ show a 'flop': Report

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Former "Daily Show" host Jon Stewart’s woke new series "The Problem with Jon Stewart" has been dubbed a flop, according to new reports.

Stewart’s Apple TV+ show, which debuted in September, averaged only about 180,000 U.S. homes within the first week. By the fifth episode in March, viewership went down 78% to only 40,000 U.S. homes within seven days, according to Bloomberg.

IF THEY DISLIKED THE AMERICAN CENTURY, ‘WAIT ‘TIL THEY SEE THE CCP CENTURY’: AUTHOR

By comparison, Samba TV reported approximately 844,000 U.S. homes tuned in to a March episode of HBO Max’s "Last Week Tonight with John Oliver" hosted by fellow comedian John Oliver.

Stewart’s latest show was previously panned by many news outlets after its initial release. The series has also been blasted by online viewers for offering "super-woke" and "anti-White" takes.

In two episodes that aired in March, Stewart insinuated that British-American author Andrew Sullivan was racist by agreeing with a guest accusing Sullivan of perpetuating "racist, dog-whistle tropes." A separate episode featured Democratic Sen. Cory Booker, D-N.J., calling out Stewart for suggesting "White resentment" led to White people opposing financial aid to Black farmers.

"No, no … When you say White farmers, if I'm a White farmer listening to this in Iowa I'm thinking to myself, 'Jon Stewart's calling me – Jon Stewart's blaming me for stopping Booker's legislation.' That's not true," Booker said.

ARI FLEISCHER WRITES NEW BOOK ON WHY THE LIBERAL MEDIA KEEPS GETTING THE NEWS WRONG

Apple TV+ has declined to release its viewership numbers, but reports from Parrot Analytics have shown that Stewart’s program is the eighth most in-demand talk show in the U.S., ahead of programs hosted by Ellen DeGeneres and James Corden and behind ones hosted by the likes of Jimmy Kimmel, Jimmy Fallon, Stephen Colbert and Trevor Noah.

Entertainment Weekly magazine also reported that the show is the number one unscripted series on Apple TV+.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Stewart has yet to comment on the report, but Apple TV+ has remained supportive of the comedian.

"We are thrilled that ‘The Problem with Jon Stewart’ has resonated with viewers all over the world," Molly Thompson, head of unscripted and documentaries at Apple TV+, told Bloomberg. "The series has sparked complex conversations about critical issues, and we’re proud to team with Jon for season two and beyond."

Fox News’ Brandon Gillespie contributed to this report.