Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Media
Published

Jon Stewart's 'super-woke' Apple TV+ show a 'flop': Report

Stewart decried the American Dream as a 'fallacy' for anyone who isn’t White in a recent episode

By Lindsay Kornick | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for April 18 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for April 18

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Former "Daily Show" host Jon Stewart’s woke new series "The Problem with Jon Stewart" has been dubbed a flop, according to new reports.

Stewart’s Apple TV+ show, which debuted in September, averaged only about 180,000 U.S. homes within the first week. By the fifth episode in March, viewership went down 78% to only 40,000 U.S. homes within seven days, according to Bloomberg.

IF THEY DISLIKED THE AMERICAN CENTURY, ‘WAIT ‘TIL THEY SEE THE CCP CENTURY’: AUTHOR 

TAMPA, FLORIDA - JUNE 22: Host Jon Stewart poses for a portrait prior to the opening ceremony of the 2019 Warrior Games at Amalie Arena on June 22, 2019 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

TAMPA, FLORIDA - JUNE 22: Host Jon Stewart poses for a portrait prior to the opening ceremony of the 2019 Warrior Games at Amalie Arena on June 22, 2019 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images) ((Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images))

By comparison, Samba TV reported approximately 844,000 U.S. homes tuned in to a March episode of HBO Max’s "Last Week Tonight with John Oliver" hosted by fellow comedian John Oliver.

Stewart’s latest show was previously panned by many news outlets after its initial release. The series has also been blasted by online viewers for offering "super-woke" and "anti-White" takes.

In two episodes that aired in March, Stewart insinuated that British-American author Andrew Sullivan was racist by agreeing with a guest accusing Sullivan of perpetuating "racist, dog-whistle tropes." A separate episode featured Democratic Sen. Cory Booker, D-N.J., calling out Stewart for suggesting "White resentment" led to White people opposing financial aid to Black farmers.

Host Jon Stewart performs his intro at the 78th annual Academy Awards in Hollywood, March 5, 2006. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn

Host Jon Stewart performs his intro at the 78th annual Academy Awards in Hollywood, March 5, 2006. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn (REUTERS/Gary Hershorn)

"No, no … When you say White farmers, if I'm a White farmer listening to this in Iowa I'm thinking to myself, 'Jon Stewart's calling me – Jon Stewart's blaming me for stopping Booker's legislation.' That's not true," Booker said.

ARI FLEISCHER WRITES NEW BOOK ON WHY THE LIBERAL MEDIA KEEPS GETTING THE NEWS WRONG 

Apple TV+ has declined to release its viewership numbers, but reports from Parrot Analytics have shown that Stewart’s program is the eighth most in-demand talk show in the U.S., ahead of programs hosted by Ellen DeGeneres and James Corden and behind ones hosted by the likes of Jimmy Kimmel, Jimmy Fallon, Stephen Colbert and Trevor Noah. 

Entertainment Weekly magazine also reported that the show is the number one unscripted series on Apple TV+.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Jon Stewart holds his awards for Outstanding Writing For A Variety Series and Outstanding Variety Talk Series for Comedy Central's "The Daily Show With Jon Stewart" during the 67th Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles, California September 20, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Blake/File Photo

Jon Stewart holds his awards for Outstanding Writing For A Variety Series and Outstanding Variety Talk Series for Comedy Central's "The Daily Show With Jon Stewart" during the 67th Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles, California September 20, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Blake/File Photo (REUTERS/Mike Blake/File Photo)

Stewart has yet to comment on the report, but Apple TV+ has remained supportive of the comedian. 

"We are thrilled that ‘The Problem with Jon Stewart’ has resonated with viewers all over the world," Molly Thompson, head of unscripted and documentaries at Apple TV+, told Bloomberg. "The series has sparked complex conversations about critical issues, and we’re proud to team with Jon for season two and beyond."

Fox News’ Brandon Gillespie contributed to this report. 

Lindsay Kornick is an associate editor for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to lindsay.kornick@fox.com and on Twitter: @lmkornick.