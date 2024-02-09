Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Politics on Late Night

Bill Maher says Biden can be switched out at the DNC convention: He sold himself as a 'one term' president

'Joe- he's like that goldfish you get at the fair- don't get attached,' Maher joked in his monologue

By Joseph A. Wulfsohn Fox News
Published
close
This is the worst week of Biden's presidency: Joe Concha Video

This is the worst week of Biden's presidency: Joe Concha

Fox News contributor Joe Concha reacts to the media coming to Biden's defense after a special counsel said he has poor memory on 'Hannity.'

"Real Time" host Bill Maher suggested it's not too late for Democrats to dump President Biden at the DNC convention this summer following the explosive special counsel report. 

During a panel discussion Friday night, Maher revived his nickname for the president, "Ruth Bader Biden," following Special Counsel Robert Hur's revelations about Biden's cognitive abilities. 

"I said he was going to be the Ruth Bader Ginsburg of presidential politics… He stayed too long at the fair," Maher said. "Bubbling up this week… he won't do the Super Bowl interview, which is not a hard one, mixing up all the world leaders and then this report that came out."

"Republicans are brilliant at using this. This is a little bit like the Comey letter, a little like the Starr report," he later said. 

BILL MAHER SLAMS BIDEN, GOPERS ‘ACTING’ IN BORDER CRISIS BATTLE: THEY SHOULD GET ‘AN AWARD’ THIS AWARDS SEASON

Bill Maher on Real Time

"Real Time" host Bill Maher suggested it's not too late to dump President Biden from the Democratic ticket, insisting he could still be switched out at the DNC convention this summer. (Screenshot/HBO)

Maher recalled comments Biden made during the 2020 election cycle when he referred to himself as a "bridge" for Democrats, insisting that was a "big hint" that he wasn't intending to seek reelection. 

"He said ‘I see myself as a bridge’ that's collapsing," Maher quipped. "'I see myself as a bridge.' I read that as one term. And I guess the question now is, is it too late? And I don't think it is because I still think you can do it at the convention. People have said to me, 'Oh, that's ridiculous. They'll look like-' They'll look like nothing. Nobody gives a f--- what they do at the convention."

BIDEN LASHES OUT AT REPORTERS ASKING ABOUT AGE CONCERNS AFTER SPECIAL COUNSEL REPORT: 'THAT IS YOUR JUDGMENT!'

"You can switch him out at the convention… If a guy says 'I can't run,' then you have to do it. Then it has to be somebody else. Then it's an open convention. We've had open conventions many times… They make it up as they go along anyway. It's politics," Maher later added. 

Biden press conference

Maher revived his "Ruth Bader Biden" analogy after President Biden's week of gaffes. (REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque)

While Maher was largely dismissive of the Hur probe, he did have some fun at the expense of the president during his opening monologue, first going after him over his decision to skip the Super Bowl interview for the second year in the row.

"We're not asking him to go on ‘Dancing with the Stars,’" Maher joked. 

MSNBC HOSTS DEFEND BIDEN, ACCUSE SPECIAL COUNSEL OF SNEAKING 'AGEISM' INTO REPORT: 'HE RIDES A BIKE!'

Bill Maher opening monologue

Maher had some fun at the expense of President Biden during his opening monologue. (Screenshot/HBO)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP 

He later poked fun at Biden mixing up Egypt with Mexico during Thursday night's press conference when talking about Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi. 

"In the middle of explaining that he's perfectly fine and he doesn't mix things up, he mixed up who the president of Egypt El-Sisi and said he was the president of Mexico. This is like claiming in front of your wife that you're not a cheater when the burner phone goes off," Maher joked. We knew he was old when we elected him, alright? Joe- he's like that goldfish you get at the fair- don't get attached."

He continued, "And who hasn't mixed up the president of Mexico and the and the president of Egypt? I once invited the leader of Egypt to a dinner party when I meant to invite the president of Mexico. Then it was like, 'Oh, I hope you like tacos!" 

Joseph A. Wulfsohn is a media reporter for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to joseph.wulfsohn@fox.com and on Twitter: @JosephWulfsohn.