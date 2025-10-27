Jon Stewart ‘working’ to remain at Comedy Central despite being ‘upset’ by parent company

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

"The Daily Show" host Jon Stewart suggested he wants to remain at Comedy Central despite being "upset" with the network's new parent company, Paramount, a Skydance Corporation.

It has been unclear if Stewart would remain at Comedy Central once his current contract expires with the newly merged company installed as its parent company. Stewart, who is regularly critical of President Donald Trump, appears willing to stick around despite criticism from the left over the perception that new Paramount CEO David Ellison is tight with the administration.

"We’re working on staying," Stewart said Sunday at the New Yorker Festival during a discussion with editor David Remnick.

Stewart said the decision is not "clear-cut" and explained he’s already been peeved by new Paramount management.

"They’ve already done things that I’m upset about," Stewart said.

"But then, if I had integrity, maybe I would stand up and go, ‘I’m out.’ Or maybe the integrity thing to do would be to stay in it and keep fighting in the foxhole," Stewart continued. "You don’t compromise on what you do, and you do it until they tell you to leave."

Stewart was reportedly not thrilled that Paramount Global and CBS agreed to pay Trump a sum that could reach north of $30 million to settle the president’s election interference lawsuit against the network shortly before the merger became official.

The late-night host also saw his friend Stephen Colbert’s show get canceled ahead of the merger. However, new management has denied any involvement in the cancellation of "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert."

Under Ellison's leadership, Comedy Central’s "South Park" has been allowed to brutally mock Trump on a regular basis since the merger closed.

In July, Stewart told listeners of his "Weekly Show" podcast that his future with Comedy Central was uncertain ahead of the Paramount-Skydance merger but said he was confident he would land on his feet.

"I've been kicked out of s------- establishments than that. We'll land on our feet," Stewart said, adding, "I honestly don't know."

Stewart’s contract ends in December, according to Variety.

