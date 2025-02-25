Jon Stewart injures hand after smashing mug during fiery rant about DOGE and Big Pharma

"The Daily Show" host Jon Stewart injured his hand during a fiery rant against the Trump administration's Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) for not going after big pharma on his Monday night show.

In his opening monologue, Stewart gave credit to President Donald Trump for trying to make the federal government more efficient but said the recent layoffs of federal workers felt like "emotional whiplash from looking for efficiencies."

"But apparently our nation's civil service is now synonymous with waste, fraud and abuse," he said sarcastically.

Stewart went on to dispute DOGE claims about savings and suggested there were other ways to rein in government spending.

Pretending to be a DOGE employee, Stewart took out a calculator and a mug reading "World’s Most Dad," an apparent reference to DOGE head Elon Musk.

Instead of firing federal workers, Stewart said the agency should focus its energy on eliminating spending elsewhere. He listed examples like cutting billions in subsidies to oil and gas companies and pharmaceutical companies.

"Holy s---! I can't believe it! I just saved us billions of dollars in 11 seconds," Stewart mocked.

The comedian then turned his ire on former President Joe Biden for boasting last August that his administration had negotiated down the prices of ten prescription drugs for Medicare beneficiaries.

"It would be embarrassing if it was a small drop in the bucket and that the American people didn't expect that we should negotiate for all their f---ing drugs because we've already paid for it with our subsidies!" Stewart said sarcastically, growing increasingly agitated as he spoke, then smashing his mug.

"Come on!" he yelled before looking at his injured hand and hiding it under the desk.

"I'll be going to the hospital soon," Stewart said with a chuckle, then returned to his rant.

The liberal comedian told his audience not to blame corporations, which he called "profit-seeking psychopaths," but to blame the government for subsidizing corporate greed.

"But why do we, the taxpayers, subsidize their psychopathy? That's the waste, fraud and abuse in our system," he said. "That's it. That's what we should be going after."

"We're getting f---ed at a [Sean] Diddy [Combs] party and they're making us buy the baby oil," the comedian added, referring to the disgraced media mogul's alleged sex parties.

He called on Democrats to hold their own "people's audit" on a daily basis, highlighting government funds and tax breaks for corporations, suggesting Democrats like Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of N.Y. or Jasmine Crockett of Texas could host it.

Towards the end of his monologue, his audience gasped as Stewart briefly revealed his hand, which was covered in blood.

"It's fine!" Stewart shouted while chuckling.