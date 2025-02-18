Jon Stewart says the media cried wolf with its 'fascist' attacks on Trump

"Daily Show" host Jon Stewart sounded off on the media's constant "fascist" attacks towards President Donald Trump, saying they've "numbed" the country as a result.

In an off-air clip shared by the show on X, Stewart was asked by an audience member about what he would say to critics who accused him of being "light on the fascist message recently."

"Oh, well, I'd tell my critics- shut up! You're a fascist!" Stewart jokingly responded.

Stewart told the audience he appreciated the question and understood the "desire" of calling Trump a "fascist," but went on to explain why he himself has refrained from using such rhetoric.

"I'm very big on- and I know it's annoying, but specificity and nuance," Stewart said. "And I think if you cry 'fascism' at every administrative overreach, even the ones that are constitutionally OK, you will find yourself out of fascism bullets when the time really comes."

"I think what the media has done over the past ten years is cry wolf, to the point where they numbed everybody," he continued. "It was an anesthetic, and it got to where- what was the thing they litigated throughout this campaign? 'He's a fascist, he's a terrible person, democracy is on the ballot.' Guess what lost at the [ballot box]? If you told us democracy was on the ballot, democracy got its ass kicked by a majority vote."

"So I am very cautious about when to know, like, yeah- hopefully I won't do it the night after Kristallnacht… but it's like when you put your dog down. It's one of those things, like, you're not quite sure, but I do understand how annoying that is," Stewart added.

Stewart isn't the only one to question the left's use of the "fascist" label for Trump. "Breakfast Club" co-host Charlamagne Tha God called out Democrats for their sudden change of heart after Trump won the presidential election.

"Don’t y’all find it strange that now that he’s won, they’re not calling him a threat to democracy? They’re not calling him a fascist. I mean, damn, on Monday, they was just calling him that," Charlamagne said in November.

"I would think that, you know, if you really believe that, then somebody’s speech would be about how America effed up and how things are about to be really bad. It just makes you wonder how much of it did they really believe, or how much of it was just politics. That’s all," he added.