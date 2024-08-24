Jon Stewart calls out Bernie Sanders, Bill Clinton and Democrats for hypocrisy at DNC

Comedian Jon Stewart this week slammed Sen. Bernie Sanders, Bill Clinton and other major Democratic figures for hypocrisy at the Democratic National Convention (DNC).

"At their convention, they had union leaders and C.E.O.s. They had Democratic Party icons and lifelong Republicans. They had a guy yelling, ‘Screw the billionaires!’ followed immediately by a very happy billionaire," Stewart said, showing a picture of Sen. Sanders followed shortly by a picture of Illinois Governor and billionaire J.B. Pritzker.

Sanders and former President Bill Clinton both spoke at the DNC this week to support Vice President Harris' ascendancy to the nominee and leader of her party.

RICH DNC SPEAKERS LIKE OPRAH, OBAMAS RAIL AGAINST WEALTH INEQUALITY, US FIXATION ON MONEY

"But credit where credit is due: the Democrats, on short notice, exploited their newfound momentum and enthusiasm with a display of the breadth and width of this diverse, often contradictory party of Roosevelt," Stewart said.

Stewart mocked Democrats, saying that "it's all okay if it’s our billionaire. I don’t like billionaires, but he’s all right.’"

The comedian also poked fun at Democrats speaking out against Yale Law graduate JD Vance when multiple Yale alumni, including Hillary Clinton and Sen. Amy Klobuchar.

Stewart also contrasted Harris with Bill Clinton, suggesting that Harris "prosecuted sexual predators" and paused as Bill Clinton's face appeared on-screen to audience laughter.

Fox News Digital reached out to the Clinton Foundation for comment on the joke, but did not immediately hear back.

5 OVER-THE-TOP DNC MEDIA MOMENTS, FROM COINING THE TERM 'KAMALA HARRIS DEMOCRATS' TO COMPARING OBAMA AND JESUS

Multiple media figures gushed over Harris and DNC speakers this past week.

MSNBC Host Alex Wagner, one of many media figures with direct ties to the Democratic Party as the wife of former Obama White House chef Sam Kass, proclaimed on Tuesday that Trump and his "White patriarchy" MAGA supporters were scared of the "multicultural" future represented by former President Obama and Kamala Harris.

CNN anchor Dana Bash raised eyebrows Wednesday when she said that Democrats are working to win the support of men who prefer speakers such as Gov. Tim Walz and second gentleman Doug Emhoff to wrestling icon Hulk Hogan, who famously tore off his shirt to announce support for Trump at last month's Republican National Convention.

Fox News' Brian Flood contributed to this report.