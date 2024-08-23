5 over-the-top DNC media moments, from coining the term 'Kamala Harris Democrats' to comparing Obama and Jesus

Liberal media figures predictably gushed over the Democratic National Convention in Chicago this week, praising Vice President Kamala Harris as the party’s savior and even comparing former President Obama to Jesus.

CNN and MSNBC, which both had high-profile staffers speak on the main stage at the DNC, both featured numerous over-the-top moments during the four-day event.

And the excitement wasn't just overseeing network colleagues like Ana Navarro and Al Sharpton speak to attendees, but rather a sense of newfound hope that Harris can defeat former President Trump now that she formally replaced President Biden on the party’s ticket.

Here are some of the most extreme media moments:

MSNBC's Alex Wagner says Trump's 'White patriarchy' supporters are terrified of America's future with Obama, Harris

MSNBC's reliably left-wing hosts this week fawned over every major speaker, and its hosts, known for their sycophancy toward Democrats, were clearly enraptured with the event. But there were also some caustic digs at voters backing former President Trump.

Host Alex Wagner, one of many media figures with direct ties to the Democratic Party as the wife of former Obama White House chef Sam Kass, proclaimed on Tuesday that Trump and his "White patriarchy" MAGA supporters were scared of the "multicultural" future represented by former President Obama and Kamala Harris.

"So nobody's ready to write the epigraph for the Trump years, but I do think, you know, it's a powerful suggestion, right?" she said. "That Barack Obama is the future. That Kamala Harris is the future and that Donald Trump is the past. And indeed, that demographic reality lies at the core of so much of Donald Trump's power over his audience, right? The idea that a multicultural inclusive America is actually the road we're heading down, and that the sort of White patriarchal society that allowed Donald Trump to profiteer as much as he has is going into the rearview, right?"

"That's a powerful, distressing idea if you are part of the White patriarchy like Donald Trump and his supporters who see change, who see people like Barack Obama, who see people like Kamala Harris, you know, multi-ethnic leaders, multi-racial progressive leaders, and are scared of that vision, right?" she continued.

CNN's Dana Bash argues DNC appeals to men who are not so 'testosterone-laden'

CNN anchor Dana Bash raised eyebrows Wednesday when she said that Democrats are working to win the support of men who prefer speakers such as Gov. Tim Walz and second gentleman Doug Emhoff to wrestling icon Hulk Hogan, who famously tore off his shirt to announce support for Trump at last month's Republican National Convention.

"They are doing so in trying to put forward male figures, Tim Walz being one of them, Doug Emhoff last night, who can speak to men out there who might not be the sort of testosterone-laden, you know, gun-toting kind of guy who wants to listen to Hulk Hogan and the kind of players that came out at the RNC," Bash said.

The CNN anchor added that Democrats want to win over men who "understand that it’s OK in 2024 to be a man comfortable in his own skin who supports a woman."

"That is something they are really trying to work on with male voters beyond the base," Bash said.

Although the CNN host meant this as a compliment, many conservatives took her remarks to mean she feels Walz and Emhoff are "beta" males, which sparked a ton of mockery on social media. Others felt like she was suggesting it was mutually exclusive to be a wife-supporting husband and also like things like wrestling and hunting.

Rachel Maddow admits MSNBC hosts started 'stamping and clapping' during Walz's DNC speech

It was already clear from the tenor of the coverage, but MSNBC's Rachel Maddow admitted this week that the entire crew was in the tank for the Harris-Walz ticket.

Maddow said that the network's fellow hosts, reporters and commentators gave the Minnesota governor a round of applause and cheered for him during his address accepting the vice-presidential nomination.

"I had no idea it was going to be like that," Maddow said Wednesday night after Walz spoke. "The room in here, in terms of our little crowd at MSNBC mothership, everybody got out of their seats and started stamping and clapping."

Maddow said that the moment was electrifying for her and other MSNBC hosts in the room.

Joy Reid gushes over joyous DNC attendees: ‘Dancing to the tunes in their own head’

MSNBC's Joy Reid proclaimed DNC attendees had a renewed sense of enthusiasm after President Biden left the race and could be seen laughing and singing on the convention floor.

"I have not seen so many Democrats laugh, smile, sing. I mean, there is a song in the air. I don't know if you can hear me behind me, but there's like a little bit of music playing. People are literally dancing to the tunes in their own head," Reid said.

The MSNBC host suggested there is a strong sense of relief among Democrats that she has personally not seen in at least eight years.

"As much as people, I think, adore Joe Biden, they love him. He is beloved in this party. And people were prepared to fight like junkyard dogs to get him over the finish line. There's a sense that it's — it'll be a fight, but it'll be a joyous fight now. It won't be a slog. And I think people are just relieved and happy," she added.

Reid seemed to be one of the relieved ones.

White House reporter gushes 'there's Jesus, HBCUs, and then there's Barack Obama'

Left-wing White House correspondent April Ryan linked former President Obama with Jesus and even suggested Harris could join the list of things that excite people.

After praising Michelle Obama as "stratospheric" and "authentic," Ryan especially highlighted the former president, putting him on a list alongside Jesus Christ and historically Black colleges and universities (HBCUs).

"I mean, I joke about this, but there is Jesus, HBCUs and then there’s Barack Obama. It may change. It may change a little bit if Kamala Harris becomes president. But you know, these are two people [we] want to hear from right now," Ryan told MSNBC viewers.

