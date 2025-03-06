CA mayor declares 'homelessness can’t be a choice,' suggests arresting those who repeatedly refuse shelter

San José Mayor Matt Mahan proposed a new policy Thursday, saying there should be consequences for homeless people in the city if they refuse to accept shelter.

The issue of homelessness has plagued numerous urban areas of California, particularly since the pandemic. While the state has worked to offer shelter to the homeless, many of them refuse to accept it. The mayor’s new "Responsibility to Shelter" proposal puts part of the responsibility on homeless people themselves to accept state help or face arrest.

After noting at a press conference that newly constructed housing would allow unhoused locals, regardless of their sobriety, to bring their pets, partners and belongings, the mayor lamented that nonetheless, "Instead of taking advantage of this taxpayer-funded housing, 1-out-of-3 people in this area who are offered housing refuse to come indoors."

"Homelessness can’t be a choice, especially when over 200 people die on our streets each year," Mahan said. "I’m proposing that after three offers of shelter, we hold people accountable for turning their lives around, because we all have a responsibility to end this crisis."

Mahan argued that the mental health and addiction issues that often put people on the streets leave them unable to make rational decisions. "That does not mean that we should throw up our hands and give up on them." Instead, he suggested, "It means we need to help them break the destructive cycle that is harming themselves and the larger community."

According to a press release from the mayor sent to Fox News Digital, "Accountability will escalate the more times that individuals refuse shelter within an 18-month period. If passed by the City Council, after the first two refusals, unhoused residents will be given written warnings. Those refusing for a third time will be subject to arrest for trespassing."

"[Mahan] believes that after three offers of shelter, the City has done what it can to help people turn their lives around and other levels of government need to step in," the release continued. "The Mayor hopes that greater accountability and a brief interaction with the criminal justice system will help people get the treatment they need that only the County can provide."

The "Responsibility to Shelter" initiative proposal still requires official approval from the City Council, but locals have stressed the need for a solution.

Firefighter Greg Tuyor, who appeared at the press conference, warned that the local homeless crisis is a huge burden on local officials, saying, "We responded to service to one individual nearly 400 times in a year," and that they were having to check in on this person "multiple times a day."

The mayor's office did not respond to requests for comment from Fox News Digital.