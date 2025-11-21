Eric Swalwell announces run for California governor, vows to be 'protector and fighter'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Rep. Eric Swalwell, D-Calif., announced on Thursday he is launching a campaign for California governor in 2026.

The congressman and longtime foe of President Donald Trump made the announcement during an appearance on the late-night show, "Jimmy Kimmel Live!"

"He’s going to hate tonight’s episode," Swalwell wrote on X in response to a social media post from the president criticizing Kimmel for being "biased" and having "no talent."

The Democrat lawmaker vowed to be a "protector and fighter" if elected governor.

Swalwell told the San Francisco Chronicle ahead of his announcement that the next governor of the Golden State should have two objectives.

"One, keep Trump out of our homes, streets and lives," he said, adding that the second is to "write the story of a new California on lower prices, on business growth and modernizing the state."

