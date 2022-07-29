Jon Stewart on 'America's Newsroom': Bill giving medical care to veterans 'has to get done'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

TV host and activist Jon Stewart slammed Senate Republicans for not voting in favor of a bill designed to give medical aid to veterans exposed to toxins and burn pits while serving in Iraq and Afghanistan. On "America's Newsroom" Friday, Stewart argued the government has "not fulfilled their promise" to veterans and pushed back on Republicans who have argued there is unrelated spending attached to the legislation.

JON STEWART BLASTS SENATE REPUBLICANS OVER VETERANS BURN PITS BILL

JON STEWART: I pray, it has to [pass]. These men and women have suffered for so many years, exposed to these, and the government has not fulfilled their promise to them. And it has to get done. These men and women live, they call it scan time. They get a scan every three months. And if the scan is good, they get a decent three months. And if the scan is bad and they cannot wait any longer, this delay has to stop. And I want to dispel some of the misinformation that has been put out about this bill. No spending that is not related to veterans has been added to this bill. No last-minute budget gimmicks have been added to this bill. This bill is purely based on toxic exposure, health care and benefits to veterans. And by the way, don't take my word for it. Don't take an idiot's word, parked on a side street in New York for it. Congress.gov has the text of the bill. Not one word has been added to that bill from the Pact Act bill that the Senate passed 84 to 14. Not one word has been added to it. There is no added pork. Hunter Biden didn't sneak in and add in unrelated spending in the middle of the night. This bill is exactly as it was with the removal of one sentence that had to do with taxation and rural medical facilities.

