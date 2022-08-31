John Ratcliffe: DOJ didn't find what it was looking for at Mar-a-Lago

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Former Director of National Intelligence John Ratcliffe said the Department of Justice isn't being transparent with the American people Wednesday on "Jesse Watters Primetime."

JOHN RATCLIFFE: The judge would appoint the special master and it would be an extension of the court. I do think that it’s the right thing to do. The DOJ’s position is number one, we don’t need a special master. We've already — we've already sorted everything and looked at everything. Take our word for it that it was done. As you pointed out, they had attorney-client privilege in there so the taint team that was looking at this didn’t do their job.

BIDEN SIGNED OFF ON FBI REVIEW OF TRUMP RECORDS, NATIONAL ARCHIVES LETTER REVEALS

And, you know, all of this, listen, you presided over a lot of cases. I was a former federal prosecutor, United States attorney. Let me tell you what this is about. Good prosecutors with good cases play it straight. They don’t need to play games, they don't need to shop for judges, they don't need to leak intelligence that may or may not exist. And in this case this tells you that the government didn’t find what they were looking for. There weren’t nuclear secrets in Melania Trump’s underwear drawer, and they're trying to justify what they've done. They're not playing it straight before the American people. I think that that’s going to play out.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

WATCH THE FULL INTERVIEW HERE: