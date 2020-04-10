Senate candidate John James: African-Americans in Detroit disproportionately affected by coronavirus

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

Michigan Senate candidate John James told "Fox & Friends" on Friday that African-Americans in Detroit are disproportionate in being “negatively affected by the coronavirus pandemic.”

The Iraq war veteran blamed generations of disinvestment and “lies on one side and neglect on the other” for the disproportionate damage from the coronavirus outbreak.

“We’re doing everything we can, we’re mobilizing the National Guard,” James said on “Fox & Friends.”

The Washington Post reported that "African-Americans account for 33 percent of cases and roughly 40 percent of deaths, despite comprising only 14 percent of the population" in Michigan, with more than a quarter of the state's deaths occurring in Detroit, where African-Americans make up 79 percent of the population.

Michigan ranked third in the nationwide tally of COVID-19 infections and fatalities, recording at least 20,346 confirmed cases, with 959 deaths by Thursday morning, according to Johns Hopkins University.

Meanwhile, Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer extended the statewide stay-at-home order on Thursday to shut all non-essential business that initially was set from March 23rd to April 14th.

Michigan lawmakers on Tuesday voted to extend the state’s emergency declaration through the end of the month.

Michigan’s economy has remained at an effective standstill for about three weeks, with Detroit considered a growing hotspot in infections. Most churches have already shut their doors, switching to virtual services in the weeks leading up to Easter Sunday.