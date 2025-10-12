Expand / Collapse search
Fetterman says Democrats sending 'wrong message' with government shutdown stance amid funding fight

Pennsylvania senator breaks with party leadership as finger-pointing continues over funding impasse

Taylor Penley By Taylor Penley Fox News
Sen. John Fetterman, D-Pa., joined 'Sunday Morning Futures' to discuss President Donald Trump's peace deal in the Middle East, the latest on the government shutdown and more. 

Pennsylvania Sen. John Fetterman stood firm Sunday against the ongoing government shutdown, criticizing members of his own party for sending the "wrong message" about the standoff.

"Shutting our government down. That's the wrong message for the world, for Americans as well, too," Fetterman said on "Sunday Morning Futures."

"I don't care whose that blame is. It's not about a blame game. It's about opening this government, having this conversation, and literally let's address these kinds of healthcare issues as well too."

John Fetterman speaks to reporters

Sen. John Fetterman, D-Pa., speaks to reporters before a Senate luncheon at the U.S. Capitol on Dec. 12, 2023, in Washington.  (Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images)

In an exclusive Fox News interview, the Pennsylvania Democrat vowed he will "never" vote in favor of a shutdown, admonishing those who refuse to negotiate to end the stalemate.

"It was wrong if the Republicans did these things, and I led that charge back in March, saying it's wrong to shut us down, and we kept it open. I said then, back in March, that, when September comes, I'm going to be the one guy that's saying it is wrong to do this," he said.

"Really, the losers are these poor Americans here that are going to get caught in the middle of this thing. I fully support [having] a conversation about extending those [Obamacare] tax credits. I think a lot of Republicans might even agree with that too."

Sign shows National Gallery of Art is closed during government shutdown

A sign reading "Closed due to federal government shutdown" is seen outside the National Gallery of Art in Washington on Oct. 6, 2025. (Jose Luis Magana/AP Photo)

"That's a priority for us, and they might agree, but let's get our government open and have that conversation, so people can get paid, and we can't have this kind of chaos."

Finger-pointing has ensued since the shutdown began on Oct. 1, with Republicans branding the impasse as the "Schumer shutdown" and Democrats demanding that Republicans and President Trump agree to a deal on Obamacare tax credits, which are set to expire by the end of the year.

Sen. Capito: Americans are 'feeling the pain' from the government shutdown Video

Democratic Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto of Nevada and Independent Sen. Angus King of Maine joined Fetterman in voting for the Republican stopgap funding bill that would have kept the government open.

 The measure needs 60 votes to pass, meaning Republicans must earn five more votes.

Fox News' Alex Miller contributed to this report.

Taylor Penley is an associate editor with Fox News.

