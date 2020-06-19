Longtime college professor warns students are taught 'contempt for ideas that don't fit' radical worldview

University of California, Santa Cruz professor emeritus John Ellis told "Life, Liberty & Levin" Sunday that protests of events featuring moderate or conservative speakers on college campuses are just a "superficial symptom" of the indoctrination taking place in America's classrooms.

"The public sees the shout-downs and the near-riots with regard to visiting speakers, but it doesn't think about how that could happen," Ellis, author of the recent book "The Breakdown of Higher Education," told host Mark Levin.

WATCH 'LIFE, LIBERTY & LEVIN' SUNDAYS AT 8 PM ET ON FOX NEWS CHANNEL

"The reason it happens, of course, is you've got students largely doing it in those cases. But they're taught by radical professors," Ellis went on. "So the real source of the problem is ... in the classrooms where those kids learn their contempt for ideas that don't fit within what their professors are teaching them."

According to Ellis, studies have shown that conservatives were prevalent on the faculties of colleges and universities by about a three-to-two margin in the late 1960s. By contrast, liberals outnumber conservatives by as much as thirteen-to-one in modern times.

In recent years, sometimes violent protests have greeted events for speakers like conservative pundit Ben Shapiro, commentator and author Milo Yiannopoulos, political scientist and sociologist Charles Murray and Dutch politician Geert Wilders.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"The real problem is way behind the scenes in the classrooms, which the public never sees," Ellis emphasized.

Levin noted the often "incestuous" nature of college faculty members, in that they tend to only associate with and hire those who agree with their extremist ideologies.

Ellis agreed and predicted that colleges will soon become a "complete monoculture," with unhealthy results for society.