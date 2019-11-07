2020 presidential candidate calls out Warren's 'insane' 'Medicare-for-all' plan

Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., and Sen. Bernie Sanders', I-Vt., "Medicare-for-all" plan is an "insane approach to fixing" our broken health care system, 2020 presidential candidate John Delaney said Thursday.

Appearing on "America's Newsroom" with host Bill Hemmer, the former Maryland congressman said that "throwing out the entire U.S. health care system" is a crazy idea.

"Literally, Medicare-for-All is about throwing out 90 percent of the health care system to kind of fix 10 percent," said Delaney.

"I mean we have tens of millions of people in this country without health care or who are under-insured. What I propose is simply solve that problem by creating a federal health care plan that covers them," he told Hemmer.

Delaney added that he believes wealthy Americans need to pay more, but "that doesn't mean you need a wealth tax."

Warren and Sanders' costly proposals have drawn criticism from both sides of the aisle. The most recent jabs came from former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, who said she just didn't understand how it could work.

"And, I don't see other examples anywhere else in the world where it has actually worked over a long period of time," she said at the New York Times Dealbook Conference this week.

Delaney said that Medicare is "one of the most successful programs in this country," and that Americans are realizing Warren and Sanders are misrepresenting their health care plans.

"They're proposing to create a national health care system where no one has choices. So, they're not even being honest in the title of their bill because Medicare-for-all doesn't even resemble Medicare," he concluded.

Warren unveiled a $52 trillion plan last week after facing weeks of criticism for failing to explain how "Medicare-for-All" can be funded without tax hikes on the middle class.