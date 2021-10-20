Loudoun County School Board member: Important we have investigation into alleged sex assaults

John Beatty, a school board member in Loudoun County, Virginia, agreed with Glenn Youngkin, the state's Republican gubernatorial candidate, and called for a probe into sexual assault allegations against students in the district. He was on "The Ingraham Angle" to discuss his position.

JOHN BEATTY: "What happened is so awful and I feel so bad for the parents of both families that are victims to this, and it’s incredibly important that we have a full investigation into everything that happened. We get to the bottom of who didn’t communicate what, and we find out where the communication breakdowns were so that this never happens. Because parents need to worry about their kid getting an education, and not the safety of them in their schools."

