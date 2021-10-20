Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Fox News Flash
Published

Loudoun County School Board member: Important we have investigation into alleged sex assaults

Beatty says parents should not have to worry about their children's safety at school

Fox News Staff
By Fox News Staff | Fox News
close
Loudoun school board member: We need justice for these 'horrible' crimes Video

Loudoun school board member: We need justice for these 'horrible' crimes

School board member John Beatty discusses the controversies on alleged cover-up of a sexual assault on 'Ingraham Angle'

John Beatty, a school board member in Loudoun County, Virginia, agreed with Glenn Youngkin, the state's Republican gubernatorial candidate, and called for a probe into sexual assault allegations against students in the district. He was on "The Ingraham Angle" to discuss his position.

MAJORITY OF VIRGINIA PARENTS WANT A SAY IN THEIR KIDS' EDUCATION, FOX NEWS POLL FINDS

JOHN BEATTY: "What happened is so awful and I feel so bad for the parents of both families that are victims to this, and it’s incredibly important that we have a full investigation into everything that happened. We get to the bottom of who didn’t communicate what, and we find out where the communication breakdowns were so that this never happens. Because parents need to worry about their kid getting an education, and not the safety of them in their schools."

WATCH THE FULL VIDEO BELOW

The lone voice of sanity on the Loudoun County School Board Video
This article was written by Fox News staff.