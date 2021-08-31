Joey Jones says he was 'disgusted' by Biden checking watch: 'It shows how disconnected he is'

Fox News contributor Joey Jones slammed President Biden during the "Faulkner Focus" on Tuesday, arguing Gold Star families deserve more from the commander-in-chief after he checked his watch during a ceremony honoring the 13 fallen service members who died in the Kabul attack. Jones, a Marine veteran who lost his legs in an explosion in Afghanistan, explained how Biden equating the loss of his own son to Gold Star families losing their loved ones on the battlefield shows how out of touch Biden is with the American people.

BIDEN BREAKS PROMISE TO ‘STAY’ IN AFGHANISTAN UNTIL EVERY AMERICAN EVACUATED

JOEY JONES: I am disgusted. and I just don't understand. Then he starts talking about the loss of his own son, and my heart broke for him when that happened, but it is almost like he wants to equate that to the sons and daughters lost on the battlefield. It is a strange way to present yourself as the commander-in-chief, the person who ordered those men and women onto the battlefield who ultimately died and sacrificed. It is a very strange way to present yourself to the people. You should be on your knees and kissing their hands.

Instead, you're checking your watch and talking about your own sacrifice? It shows how disconnected he is, either through old age or maybe he has always been that way. He was a politician for more than a decade before I was born. I don't know what Joe Biden was like back then but he sure as hell isn't that great at connecting with folks today, I can tell you that.

WATCH THE FULL VIDEO HERE: