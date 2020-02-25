Joey Jones predicts Bernie can't win White House 'in a million years' with his socialist message

Fox News contributor Joey Jones on Tuesday explained why Sen. Bernie Sanders’ socialist message will not get him elected in a “million years" in the United States.

“No matter what your path is there, the country gives you a promise that there is a path there,” Jones told “Outnumbered.”

SANDERS SET TO FACE ONSLAUGHT AT DEM DEBATE, AS GLOVES COME OFF AGAINST FRONT-RUNNER

“When you attack those that have taken advantage of it, which is what this feels like, even the poorest people in this country see that as an attack on them," Jones said. "The whole reason we have this whole social contract is to help one another protect what’s theirs and stop each other from taking it. So if you’re the government taking it, everyone is going to coalesce around it,”

Jones, a Marine veteran who lost his legs in an explosion in Afghanistan, said that growing up, his family only saved for “dinner tomorrow.”

“That was it. No bank accounts, no savings, nothing like that," he said. "A couple hundred dollars stashed away was an amazing thing for us and we never felt vindictive to those on the other side of town about it – our entire livelihood was based on, if we worked a little harder, that could be us."

Sanders is poised to face perhaps the toughest debate of his political life Tuesday night in South Carolina, as his rivals for the Democratic presidential nomination signal they will attack his record on socialism, guns and much more in a bid to arrest his momentum before he can clear a path to the nomination.

A frequent topic could be Sanders' comments about communism. The senator from Vermont has taken heat this week for remarks on CBS News' "60 Minutes" defending the late Cuban dictator Fidel Castro's policies, saying "it's unfair to simply say everything is bad." Sanders touted social welfare programs introduced under Castro's regime that he described as redeeming, despite the communist dictator's human rights violations against Cubans.

“I don’t believe in a million years Bernie Sanders, with that specific message, can win the presidency," Jones said. "I have to believe that because I believe in this country.”

Fox News’ Brooke Singman contributed to this report.