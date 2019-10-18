Joe Scarborough: Trump supporters 'have a responsibility to not be dumb'

MSNBC's Joe Scarborough urged supporters of President Trump to be more informed, saying Friday they have a responsibility to watch the news and "to not be stupid."

The Trump-bashing "Morning Joe" host was reacting to former Obama economic adviser Steve Rattner who called out several of Trump's claims about the Kurds in Syria at his Texas rally Thursday night. Rattner took issue with Trump claiming the Kurds were "very happy" about Thursday's cease-fire, which according to reports was already in question Friday morning.

"Like two kids in a lot, you’ve got to let them fight and then you pull them apart,” Trump said about pulling back U.S. forces in northern Syria before Turkish forces crossed the border last week.

Rattner said Trump is stooping to "new lows" by making false claims to his supporters. Scarborough responded by insulting the intelligence of those who attend Trump's rallies.

"Well, I’ll tell you what, it’s actually the responsibility to people that show up at those rallies to not be stupid, to not be so stupid that they should be kept away from blenders," he said.

"All they have to do is spend three seconds actually watching the news. All they have to do is spend three seconds on Google, spend three seconds talking to somebody that is not completely brainwashed to see that this is a horrible deal for the Kurds. The Kurds are going to be wiped out and Donald Trump said it was a great deal for Turkey because now Turkey doesn’t have to kill millions of people."

Scarborough called on Trump's supporters to take responsibility and become more informed.

"They have a responsibility to not be dumb. And they have a responsibility to be informed. They have a responsibility not to be ignorant. And all I’m asking is that they just spend two or three minutes actually looking at the news and educating themselves," he continued.