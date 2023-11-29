Joe Rogan warns Democrats on 2024, saying they have ‘no cards’ left other than ‘party loyalty’

Podcast giant Joe Rogan spoke with athlete and physician, Dr. Sean Baker, about the Democratic Party’s dependency on President Biden. The host stated that Democrats have "no cards" left and will depend on "party loyalty." in 2024.

The two discussed Gov. Gavin Newsom, D-Calif., one of the most prominent leaders of the Democratic Party in the country. Rogan argued that California’s previous efforts under Newsom’s leadership had been ineffective, but "the only thing that I saw that was effective at all in stopping the tents in the homeless situation was when Xi Jinping visited San Francisco," later arguing that the optics of how San Francisco looks when a "dictator" visits was more important to Newsom than San Francisco residents’ everyday quality of life.

Even so, Baker appeared to suggest Newsom may run for the presidency himself someday, but went on to ask "What’s going to happen in the next election? I mean, is Biden even going to be able to run?"

Rogan suggested, "I think, at this point, they kind of have to run him. Unless he dies."

He continued, "We have one year now. We’re in November, we’re in late November, we have less than a year. What are they going to do? Look, if Biden died tomorrow, and then what do they do with Kamala Harris? They’re going to put her on the moon? Like, what are they’re going to do? She’s the vice president." He went on to describe the scenario where, "If he dies, she becomes the president, which is f------ wild when you hear that lady talk."

Baker then offered a different theoretical scenario where Biden eventually says "’I’m just not feeling up to it’" and then Harris takes the presidency as the first female president, but then steps down at the Democratic Party convention, where the party then theoretically might say, "’Let’s give it to Newsom.'"

"That is possible," Rogan replied. "But it would be a real problem for people that are Kamala Harris supporters. And believe it or not, they exist."

Rogan argued the Democratic Party’s strategy to win the 2024 election involves waiting for Trump to be convicted.

"I think they have f------ no cards, and they’re looking at this game. And I don’t know, I think they’re depending upon party loyalty. And they’re depending upon Trump getting convicted and arrested and imprisoned rather. I don’t know if that’s going to happen. I don’t think it is. It seems like it’s a bunch of trumped up charges, no pun intended."

Rogan and his guest both voiced their suspicion about the timing of the justice system prosecuting Trump.

"It does make sense," Rogan argued, "If you want to look at banana republic tactics," suggesting that the political establishment is opportunistically targeting its political opponents.