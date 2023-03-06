Joe Rogan slams Biden's 'sideshow of diversity' cabinet running the country while mentally 'he's gone'

Podcaster Joe Rogan torched President Joe Biden Thursday, both for his leadership and the team he has chosen to surround himself with.

Rogan and British standup comedian turned commentator Russell Brand spoke about America's flawed leadership in a recent podcast, noting administration officials have been promoted for their identities rather than their competence or experience.

The host recounted a conversation he had with commentator Eric Weinstein who was saying that he could not stomach voting for either Biden or Donald Trump, "And I go, ‘I would vote for Trump before I’d vote for Biden.’ Just because the thing with Biden, he’s gone. Like, you know, he’s gone. You’re going to be relying on his cabinet, and I knew his cabinet would be this f***ing sideshow of diversity, which is exactly what it is."

Rogan then specifically mentioned Sam Brinton, the former Biden administration senior Department of Energy official who now faces charges of airport baggage theft.

"I mean, that one person who stole all the women’s clothes-that Sam Brinton, we highlighted on the podcast yesterday, like that’s a diversity hire," he said.

Rogan then suggested the people in the Biden administration who hired him were thinking, "‘Oh, look at this, a man who dresses like a woman and has a beard and a mustache, but also wears lipstick, this is perfect for us. I don’t give a f*** what this guy’s good at or bad at, I don’t give a f*** what their credentials are, this makes us look like we’re inclusive. This makes us look like we’re on the right side. So let’s hire this person.’"

He slammed this mentality as a problem with international implications, "You can’t have those kind of people running a Ben & Jerry’s. You certainly can’t have those kind of people running the f***ing most powerful government the world’s ever known. It’s nonsense."

Brand observed that cultural issues such as identity politics are used to divide people and prevent coalitions from occurring that could actually hold powerful, establishment institutions in check.

"What they’ve been able to do is introduce contentious issues to the forefront of the culture that prevent the kinds of alliances that are necessary taking place," Brand noted. "The reason that when I’m over here, I’m having conversations, in addition to the great privilege of coming on your show, with like, going on Bill Maher, or going onto Tucker or Ben Shapiro, is because I feel like — there’s got to be a new conversation around politics. We can’t just stay in these little camps."

Brand went on to muse that Biden is an incarnation of the problems plaguing modern society.

"I feel sometimes that Joe Biden is the perfect president for the time, because he’s like the perfect metaphor of what it is. This system is over. And for all of the talk of diversity, what have you got? You’ve got like a career politician, White male that’s falling apart before your very eyes. He is telling you that it’s bull**** and that they’ll put people in positions in order to carry that narrative, but for no other reason," he said.

He continued. "Because I don’t truly believe that they deeply care about those ideas. And even if they do deeply care, the decisions they’re making are decisions that are in alignment with the agenda of Raytheon, Lockheed Martin with centralized banking authority. It is not going to change the world for any of them."

Brand spoke further about how dividing Americans on identity politics allows those in political power to pursue their agendas more easily.

"They’ve managed to make ordinary American people hate one another, like on the basis of a 50/50 split. You can’t criminalize half of a country and say that they’re far-right fascists any more than you can say that in my view, extreme leftists," he said. "These kinds of issues oughtn’t be what’s determining how a country is run and when they are the issues that determine how a country’s run — the powerful run amok, the elites are able to pursue their agenda just fine."