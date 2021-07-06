Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Tucker Carlson Tonight
Published

Chris Rufo slams Raytheon for 'deeply concerning,' 'woke' training on race

Rufo says company ideology is synonymous with 'socialism, maybe communism'

By Angelica Stabile | Fox News
close
Journalist exposes 'woke' training at Raytheon Video

Journalist exposes 'woke' training at Raytheon

Chris Rufo joins 'Tucker Carlson Tonight' to discuss the defense contractor's race trainings.

Chris Rufo joined ‘Tucker Carlson Tonight’ Tuesday to discuss reports that defense contractor Raytheon's highly controversial workplace training on race.  

According to Rufo, Raytheon launched what he considers a "political indoctrination" program to teach employees to plainly "judge each other on the basis of race." He revealed that the training provides specific rules for how White employees should speak to their Black colleagues.

"And they even said employees should reject the principle of equality and favor equality of outcomes which is a synonym for socialism, maybe communism," he said. 

MSNBC CONTRIBUTOR ROLLS EYES AT CHRIS RUFO DURING CRITICAL RACE THEORY DEBATE

Raytheon’s training also states that White, straight, Christian men top the "oppression hierarchy" and must "step aside for minorities."

Tucker: Not only are these people crazed ideologues, they're stupid Video

"It’s really astonishing because this is one of the largest corporations in the world," he said. "It manufactures key defense armaments and yet it has been captured by this woke ideology that seems to be now the dominant force, not only in education and in government but in business."

"I’m exposing it and all Americans should be deeply concerned about what I’ve found."

Rufo likened Raytheon’s adoption of woke thinking to a protection racket in the mafia, pledging to think and act in a certain light in order to be "left alone" by the government and keep taxpayer money flowing.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"It’s transparently absurd," he said. "If it wasn’t so serious, everyone should be laughing."