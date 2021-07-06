Chris Rufo slams Raytheon for 'deeply concerning,' 'woke' training on race

Chris Rufo joined ‘Tucker Carlson Tonight’ Tuesday to discuss reports that defense contractor Raytheon's highly controversial workplace training on race.

According to Rufo, Raytheon launched what he considers a "political indoctrination" program to teach employees to plainly "judge each other on the basis of race." He revealed that the training provides specific rules for how White employees should speak to their Black colleagues.

"And they even said employees should reject the principle of equality and favor equality of outcomes which is a synonym for socialism, maybe communism," he said.

MSNBC CONTRIBUTOR ROLLS EYES AT CHRIS RUFO DURING CRITICAL RACE THEORY DEBATE

Raytheon’s training also states that White, straight, Christian men top the "oppression hierarchy" and must "step aside for minorities."

"It’s really astonishing because this is one of the largest corporations in the world," he said. "It manufactures key defense armaments and yet it has been captured by this woke ideology that seems to be now the dominant force, not only in education and in government but in business."

"I’m exposing it and all Americans should be deeply concerned about what I’ve found."

Rufo likened Raytheon’s adoption of woke thinking to a protection racket in the mafia, pledging to think and act in a certain light in order to be "left alone" by the government and keep taxpayer money flowing.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"It’s transparently absurd," he said. "If it wasn’t so serious, everyone should be laughing."