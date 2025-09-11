Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

Media

Joe Rogan shocked on-air by Charlie Kirk’s death, laments loss of 'reasonable' leader who promoted open debate

Rogan lamented that there are dangerous ideologues in the world celebrating political violence

By Alexander Hall Fox News
close
Joe Rogan mourns Charlie Kirk, praises his ability to engage with people who disagreed with him Video

Joe Rogan mourns Charlie Kirk, praises his ability to engage with people who disagreed with him

Podcaster Joe Rogan noted that while he disagreed with Kirk on certain issues, he praised him as a person who tried to establish a national dialogue, and blasted those people who are celebrating his death.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Podcast host Joe Rogan praised slain TPUSA co-founder Charlie Kirk, arguing he deserves credit for trying to protect Americans' ability to have an open debate. 

"There's going to be a lot of people celebrating this," Rogan told guest Charlie Sheen. "It's so scary. It's so dangerous too, to celebrate or to in any way encourage this kind of behavior from human beings.... He's not a violent guy. He was talking to people on college campuses."

He added that Kirk "wasn't even particularly rude. He tried to be pretty reasonable with people."

"Everything I saw seemed reasonable," Sheen replied.

FOX NEWS PERSONALITIES OFFER EMOTIONAL TRIBUTES TO CHARLIE KIRK: 'HE LOVED AMERICA SO MUCH'

Rogan was visibly shocked by Kirk's death

Podcaster Joe Rogan was visibly aghast at Charlie Kirk's death. (The Joe Rogan Experience)

Kirk, the founder of one of the most influential political organizations in the country, was shot while holding an event on the campus of Utah Valley University in Orem, Utah. He later died of his wound, leaving the country reeling from another act of horrific political violence.

The suspect remains at large. Authorities said they recovered a high-powered bolt-action rifle and obtained clear video of the shooter, who reportedly jumped from a building and ran off campus into a nearby neighborhood.

Rogan, who still touts himself as a liberal at heart, was aghast at Kirk’s death. He suggested Kirk was "murdered for having a different opinion from somebody else, different ideology from somebody else."

CHARLIE KIRK PAINTED AS 'CONTROVERSIAL,' 'PROVOCATIVE' IN MEDIA’S ASSASSINATION COVERAGE

Charlie Kirk memorial

A general view of a wreath laid by mourners outside the US Embassy in Pretoria on September 11, 2025, following the fatal shooting of US youth activist and influencer Charlie Kirk while speaking during an event at Utah Valley University in Orem, Utah, United States. (PHILL MAGAKOE/AFP via Getty Images)

"He was a very intelligent guy," Rogan said. "Whether you agree with him or don't, and there's a lot of stuff that I didn't agree with him on. That's fine. You're allowed to disagree with people without celebrating the fact they got shot."

Rogan offered his vision of how political opponents should actually interact in American life.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE COVERAGE OF MEDIA AND CULTURE

A split image showing Charlie Kirk speaking moments before his death and cellphone video showing a dark-clad figure on a rooftop nearby

This split image shows Turning Point USA founder Charlie Kirk speaking moments before his assassination and a still from cellphone video showing a dark-clad figure on a rooftop nearby. (@Doug_Zimmer1/X, Tess Crowley/The Deseret News via AP)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"Well, what you're supposed to do with a guy like that, if you're opposing him is debate him, right?" Rogan said. "Have a conversation where your argument is more compelling than his. That's what people should be celebrating, discourse. You know, we used to do that."

Alexander Hall is an associate editor for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to Alexander.hall@fox.com.

Close modal

Continue