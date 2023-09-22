Expand / Collapse search
Joe Rogan says he'd vote for RFK Jr. but Dems will have 'rascally tricks up their sleeves' to prevent it

Rogan said that America's current chaotic state is 'like a show that I can’t stop watching'

By Alexander Hall Fox News
Published
Robert F. Kennedy Jr. questions whether President Biden ‘is up to the job’ Video

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. questions whether President Biden ‘is up to the job’

Robert F. Kennedy Jr, who’s primary challenging President Biden for the 2024 Democratic nomination, in a Fox News Digital interview in New Hampshire urges President Biden to have ‘unscripted meetings and interactions with voters’

Podcaster Joe Rogan voiced support for Democratic presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. Wednesday, but expressed pessimism that the party would allow him to be on the ballot or debate President Biden in a primary.

"He’s a fascinating guy," Rogan said to his guest, journalist Alex Berenson, of Kennedy. "I really enjoyed talking to him. What’s really important is his work as an environmental attorney and what he did with the Hudson River. He cleaned up the Hudson River, a lot of it based on him winning cases. And he really cares about people, genuinely does. I think he’s a good person, I really do."

When asked if he would vote for RFK Jr., Rogan suggested that while he would, it would be an unlikely scenario.

Joe Rogan

Joe Rogan spoke about the potential political future of RFK Jr. (Spotify)

"Yeah, I’d vote for him. Yeah, I would," Rogan said, before adding, "I don’t think I’m going to get the opportunity."

ROBERT F. KENNEDY JR. TAKES AIM AT MAINSTREAM MEDIA 

"Doesn’t look that way," Berenson agreed.

"I have a feeling that they’ve got some rascally tricks up their sleeves to keep him from ever challenging. And there’s not going to be any debates, that’s for sure," Rogan said.

He then talked about the state of America as a whole, saying it would be an entertaining show if it were fiction.

"This is like a show that I can’t stop watching," Rogan said. "If I wasn’t personally involved, if it wasn’t something going on in the country that I live in, I would be like, ‘Wow, this show, this is crazy.’ Is that guy going to make it? Like, what’s going to happen? Is she going to be the president like or is Russia gonna nuke us? I would be like ‘What a show! This show is crazy!’"

Kennedy Jr. at podium

Democratic Presidential Candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. blasted President Joe Biden's immigration policy in a recent Newsweek op-ed. (Hans Gutknecht/MediaNews Group/Los Angeles Daily News via Getty Images)

RFK JR. HAULS IN OVER $6 MILLION SINCE LAUNCHING DEMOCRATIC PRIMARY CHALLENGE AGAINST PRESIDENT BIDEN

In an interview with FOX News Digital, the long-shot Democratic presidential primary challenger urged the 80-year-old Biden to hold "unscripted meetings and interactions with voters" so Americans can determine if the president "is up to the job."

"A lot of people will say that, ‘Well, President Biden is surrounded by very good people who will run the country even if he can’t,’ but I don’t think that’s a good way for democracy to work," Kennedy told FOX News in mid-September.

RFK Jr. says DNC is 'punishing' voters in red states by 'disenfranchising' them Video

FOX News' Paul Steinhauser contributed to this report.

Alexander Hall is an associate editor for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to Alexander.hall@fox.com.