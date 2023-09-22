Joe Rogan says he'd vote for RFK Jr. but Dems will have 'rascally tricks up their sleeves' to prevent it

Podcaster Joe Rogan voiced support for Democratic presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. Wednesday, but expressed pessimism that the party would allow him to be on the ballot or debate President Biden in a primary.

"He’s a fascinating guy," Rogan said to his guest, journalist Alex Berenson, of Kennedy. "I really enjoyed talking to him. What’s really important is his work as an environmental attorney and what he did with the Hudson River. He cleaned up the Hudson River, a lot of it based on him winning cases. And he really cares about people, genuinely does. I think he’s a good person, I really do."

When asked if he would vote for RFK Jr., Rogan suggested that while he would, it would be an unlikely scenario.

"Yeah, I’d vote for him. Yeah, I would," Rogan said, before adding, "I don’t think I’m going to get the opportunity."

"Doesn’t look that way," Berenson agreed.

"I have a feeling that they’ve got some rascally tricks up their sleeves to keep him from ever challenging. And there’s not going to be any debates, that’s for sure," Rogan said.

He then talked about the state of America as a whole, saying it would be an entertaining show if it were fiction.

"This is like a show that I can’t stop watching," Rogan said. "If I wasn’t personally involved, if it wasn’t something going on in the country that I live in, I would be like, ‘Wow, this show, this is crazy.’ Is that guy going to make it? Like, what’s going to happen? Is she going to be the president like or is Russia gonna nuke us? I would be like ‘What a show! This show is crazy!’"

In an interview with FOX News Digital, the long-shot Democratic presidential primary challenger urged the 80-year-old Biden to hold "unscripted meetings and interactions with voters" so Americans can determine if the president "is up to the job."

"A lot of people will say that, ‘Well, President Biden is surrounded by very good people who will run the country even if he can’t,’ but I don’t think that’s a good way for democracy to work," Kennedy told FOX News in mid-September.

