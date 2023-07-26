Expand / Collapse search
Joe Rogan mocks outrage over Jason Aldean's 'Small Town' hit: Hundreds of rap songs 'infinitely worse'

Rogan added that many rap songs are still 'enjoyable'

By Alexander Hall | Fox News
Rogan mocks selective outrage over Aldean's 'Try That in a Small Town' Video

Rogan mocks selective outrage over Aldean's 'Try That in a Small Town'

Rogan marveled at the eruption of controversy regarding a recent country song, noting many other songs in modern times have "wild" lyrics.

Podcast host Joe Rogan scoffed at the controversy surrounding country music star Jason Aldean’s "Try That in a Small Town" song, when he highlighted there are plenty of songs with "wild" lyrics and content.

Aldean released a music video for his song, "Try That In a Small Town," that included authentic news footage of rioters, looters, and violence in 2020 after the death of George Floyd. In the song, the country singer warned such activity would not be tolerated in rural America. Liberal activists accused the video of promoting racism because of the area where it was filmed, which lead to CMT pulling the music video from circulation on their network. 

Some of the complaints suggest the song was a "pro-lynching song," because the video was filmed in front of the Maury County Courthouse in Columbia, Tennessee, where a lynching in 1927 that occurred. 

Rogan marveled at the selective outrage over this country song.

Joe Rogan marvels at the selective outrage regarding a music video for a country song criticizing rioters. (Spotify)

JASON ALDEAN ADDRESSES CRITICISM OF CONTROVERSIAL COUNTRY MUSIC VIDEO: ‘THIS ONE GOES TOO FAR’

"I’m not saying that’s the greatest song the world has ever known, but the level of outrage coming from people that are upset about that song is so strange when there are hundreds of rap songs out there that are infinitely worse," Rogan said, adding that rap songs were still "enjoyable."

His guest, Canadian professor Gad Saad responded saying some rap songs promote misogyny and glorify violence.

Jason Aldean and Brittany Aldean

FRISCO, TEXAS - MAY 11: (L-R) Jason Aldean and Brittany Aldean attend the 58th Academy Of Country Music Awards at The Ford Center at The Star on May 11, 2023 in Frisco, Texas. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images) (Getty Images)

TOP GUN CONTROL ACTIVIST TAKES CREDIT FOR CMT SCRUBBING JASON ALDEAN VIDEO, TRIES TO GET HIM CANCELED BY OPRY

"Mhmm, no complaints at all," Rogan agreed. "And we’re not even talking about old stuff, there’s new stuff too, there’s hip-hop, there’s wild rock songs, there’s a lot of wild s--t," noting how strange people were to be "focusing" on Aldean's song. 

Rogan questioned the "racial aspect" of the song. 

"The racial aspect of it was crazy, because the real Antifa problems that were happening during the BLM, I think there was a lot of White people doing that wasn’t it? It was a lot of lost liberal Whites who are very angry, who decided to take up this movement and smash things," he said.

Jason Aldean blasts cancel culture, sends defiant message to critics at concert Video

"So the racial aspect of it, there’s nothing racial about the lyrics," he added.

Alexander Hall is an associate editor for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to Alexander.hall@fox.com.