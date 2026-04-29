Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2026 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by LSEG.

Media

Joe Rogan mocks Ilhan Omar for reading World War II as 'World War Eleven' in resurfaced video

Comedian Brian Simpson reacted with disbelief as Rogan played the clip from a Capitol Hill news conference

By Alexander Hall Fox News
close
Rogan mocks Ilhan Omar for misreading World War II as 'World War Eleven' in viral clip Video

Rogan mocks Ilhan Omar for misreading World War II as 'World War Eleven' in viral clip

Podcaster Joe Rogan and his guest joked about a viral resurfaced clip of Rep. Ilhan Omar misreading "World War II" with roman numerals, as "World War Eleven."

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Podcaster Joe Rogan mocked Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., for a resurfaced video of her misreading World War II as "World War Eleven" during a Capitol Hill news conference.

Omar, the first Somali American member of Congress, made the error during her opening remarks at a Democratic news conference last year on the reintroduction of the Neighbors Not Enemies Act. The bill, which did not pass, was aimed at opposing President Donald Trump’s immigration enforcement, particularly his invocation of the Alien Enemies Act.

The congresswoman railed that the "last time the Alien Enemies Act was invoked it was used to detain and deport German, Japanese, Italian immigrants during World War Eleven."

Amid discussion about Somali fraud in Minnesota, Rogan brought up the video as he spoke with comedian Brian Simpson, summarizing, "So she's reading off this script, and you know how people write World War II, and they use, like, I-I for II? She reads it as ‘World War Eleven.’"

TRUMP RIPS FORMER VP CANDIDATE ON IMMIGRATION: 'TIM WALZ DOES NOTHING, THROUGH FEAR, INCOMPETENCE, OR BOTH'

Jon Anik and Joe Rogan anchoring UFC 298 broadcast at Honda Center Anaheim

Podcaster Joe Rogan was in disbelief that a literal congressperson in American Government would misread World War II in a written speech as if it were World War "'Eleven.'" (Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC/Getty Images)

Simpson let out an exasperated sigh of frustration that made Rogan immediately wheeze with laughter. Simpson then asked, "This is a congressperson?"

"She's a congresswoman!" Rogan laughed in disbelief  as he cued his producer to find the video. "It's kinda adorable because I don't think English is her first language already."

He played the clip where Omar realized her gaffe and corrected herself.

"I didn't know she caught it. I never saw that. They always cut it off before she caught it," Rogan said of clips he previously saw online.

"Well, that's politics, bro. Politics is f------ brutal, man," Simpson said, later adding, "I don't understand why anybody would want to go into it."

Rogan agreed with Simpson’s grim assessment of politics, but still marveled at Omar’s gaffe, asking, "How could you say ‘World War 11?’ Like, you know, there haven't been 9 other wars you forgot about?"

TRUMP ASSERTS ILHAN OMAR SHOULD BE JAILED OR BOOTED TO SOMALIA

U.S. Rep. Ilhan Omar posing for a portrait in her Capitol Hill office

Rep. Ilhan Omar has been widely mocked on social media for her gaffe. (Demetrius Freeman/The Washington Post via Getty Images)

Simpson argued she said "way dumber sh--" in the past.

"But have you ever [done that while] reading off a written speech?" Rogan asked.

Footage of the gaffe has gone viral on social media.

The popular conservative account "I Meme Therefore I Am" posted, "She must have gotten her education in the Quality Learing Center." The post referenced one of the Minneapolis daycare centers allegedly engaged in fraud, which went viral for misspelling its name on its sign as "Quality Learing Center" instead of "Quality Learning Center."

ILHAN OMAR DEFENDS MEALS ACT DESPITE TIES TO MASSIVE MINNESOTA FRAUD SCHEME

Rep. Ilhan Omar standing with a serious expression during a news conference at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C.

Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., has been criticized as a member of the Somalian community in America as Americans scrutinize the role the Somalian community has purportedly played in fraudulent schemes. (Daniel Heuer/Bloomberg)

Chloe Cole, a conservative activist and prominent detransitioner, posted on X, "Absolutely in awe of this clip of Ilhan Omar calling World War II ‘World War Eleven.’"

"Truly quality learing. We’re learing like we’ve never leared before," Cole wrote.

Conservative podcast host Matt Walsh reacted, "God forbid we ever have World War 3, Ilhan Omar will think we’re on World War One Hundred Eleven."

"Consider the astronomical levels of stupidity on display here. Ilhan Omar doesn’t know how to read Roman numerals AND she thinks there have been 11 world wars," Walsh wrote in another X post. "Either one of those would be reasonable justification to remove her from office and send her back to Somalia. But both?"

CLICK HERE FOR MORE COVERAGE OF MEDIA AND CULTURE

Joe Rogan speaking into a microphone onstage at UFC 300 ceremonial weigh-in in Las Vegas

Podcaster Joe Rogan marveled at the gaffe, asking, "How could you say ‘World War 11?’ Like, you know, there haven't been 9 other wars you forgot about?" (Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Fox News Digital reached out to Omar for comment but did not receive an immediate reply.

Fox News' Adam Pack and Peter Pinedo contributed to this report.

Alexander Hall is an associate editor for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to Alexander.hall@fox.com.

Close modal

Continue