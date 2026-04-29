Joe Rogan mocks Ilhan Omar for reading World War II as 'World War Eleven' in resurfaced video

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Podcaster Joe Rogan mocked Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., for a resurfaced video of her misreading World War II as "World War Eleven" during a Capitol Hill news conference.

Omar, the first Somali American member of Congress, made the error during her opening remarks at a Democratic news conference last year on the reintroduction of the Neighbors Not Enemies Act. The bill, which did not pass, was aimed at opposing President Donald Trump’s immigration enforcement, particularly his invocation of the Alien Enemies Act.

The congresswoman railed that the "last time the Alien Enemies Act was invoked it was used to detain and deport German, Japanese, Italian immigrants during World War Eleven."

Amid discussion about Somali fraud in Minnesota, Rogan brought up the video as he spoke with comedian Brian Simpson, summarizing, "So she's reading off this script, and you know how people write World War II, and they use, like, I-I for II? She reads it as ‘World War Eleven.’"

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Simpson let out an exasperated sigh of frustration that made Rogan immediately wheeze with laughter. Simpson then asked, "This is a congressperson?"

"She's a congresswoman!" Rogan laughed in disbelief as he cued his producer to find the video. "It's kinda adorable because I don't think English is her first language already."

He played the clip where Omar realized her gaffe and corrected herself.

"I didn't know she caught it. I never saw that. They always cut it off before she caught it," Rogan said of clips he previously saw online.

"Well, that's politics, bro. Politics is f------ brutal, man," Simpson said, later adding, "I don't understand why anybody would want to go into it."

Rogan agreed with Simpson’s grim assessment of politics, but still marveled at Omar’s gaffe, asking, "How could you say ‘World War 11?’ Like, you know, there haven't been 9 other wars you forgot about?"

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Simpson argued she said "way dumber sh--" in the past.

"But have you ever [done that while] reading off a written speech?" Rogan asked.

Footage of the gaffe has gone viral on social media.

The popular conservative account "I Meme Therefore I Am" posted, "She must have gotten her education in the Quality Learing Center." The post referenced one of the Minneapolis daycare centers allegedly engaged in fraud, which went viral for misspelling its name on its sign as "Quality Learing Center" instead of "Quality Learning Center."

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Chloe Cole, a conservative activist and prominent detransitioner, posted on X, "Absolutely in awe of this clip of Ilhan Omar calling World War II ‘World War Eleven.’"

"Truly quality learing. We’re learing like we’ve never leared before," Cole wrote.

Conservative podcast host Matt Walsh reacted, "God forbid we ever have World War 3, Ilhan Omar will think we’re on World War One Hundred Eleven."

"Consider the astronomical levels of stupidity on display here. Ilhan Omar doesn’t know how to read Roman numerals AND she thinks there have been 11 world wars," Walsh wrote in another X post. "Either one of those would be reasonable justification to remove her from office and send her back to Somalia. But both?"

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Fox News Digital reached out to Omar for comment but did not receive an immediate reply.

Fox News' Adam Pack and Peter Pinedo contributed to this report.