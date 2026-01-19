Expand / Collapse search
Donald Trump

Trump asserts Ilhan Omar should be jailed or booted to Somalia

Trump says Rep Ilhan Omar 'could help to MAKE SOMALIA GREAT AGAIN'

Alex Nitzberg By Alex Nitzberg Fox News
Ilhan Omar says she never thought she'd see what's happening in the 'U.S. god---- States' Video

Ilhan Omar says she never thought she'd see what's happening in the 'U.S. god---- States'

Rep. Ilhan Omar expressed horror at the state of what she called the "U.S. god---- states" during a Democratic field hearing in St. Paul on Friday.

President Donald Trump asserted in a Sunday night Truth Social post that Democratic Rep. Ilhan Omar of Minnesota should either be locked up in jail or sent to Somalia.

"There is 19 Billion Dollars in Minnesota Somalia Fraud. Fake ‘Congresswoman’ Illhan Omar, a constant complainer who hates the USA, knows everything there is to know. She should be in jail, or even a worse punishment, sent back to Somalia, considered one of the absolutely worst countries in the World. She could help to MAKE SOMALIA GREAT AGAIN!" Trump declared in the post.

Omar, who has served in the U.S. House of Representatives since early 2019, was born in Somalia and became a U.S. citizen in 2000.

"ICE is removing some of the most violent criminals in the World from our Country, and bring them back home, where they belong. Why is Minnesota fighting this? Do they really want murderers and drug dealers to be ensconced in their community? The thugs that are protesting include many highly paid professional agitators and anarchists. Is this really what Minnesota wants?" the president asked in a Sunday Truth Social post.

TRUMP ACCUSES TIM WALZ AND ILHAN OMAR OF USING ICE PROTESTS TO DISTRACT FROM MASSIVE STATE FRAUD

Left: President Donald Trump; Right: Rep. Ilhan Omar

President Donald Trump and Rep. Ilhan Omar (Tom Brenner/Getty Images; Victor J. Blue/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

"The crooked Governor and 'Congresswoman' Omar, who married her brother, don’t mind because it keeps the focus of attention off the 18 Billion Dollar, Plus, FRAUD, that has taken place in the State! Don’t worry, we're on it!" he added in the post.

ILHAN OMAR LASHES OUT AT ‘SICK’ REPUBLICANS FOR INVESTIGATING HER ALLEGED MARRIAGE TO BROTHER

President Donald Trump

President Donald Trump speaks to the press before his departs the White House en route Palm Beach, Florida, on Jan. 16, 2026. (Celal Gunes/Anadolu via Getty Images)

Omar recently drew criticism for referring to the nation as the "U.S. God---- States."

"No member of Congress should *ever* refer to our country as the ‘U.S. G------ States,’" GOP Sen. Mike Lee, R-Utah wrote in a post on X, asking, "What should be the consequence of saying that?"

ILHAN OMAR REFERS TO ‘US GOD---- STATES' DURING IMPASSIONED REMARKS ABOUT ICE

Ilhan Omar has ‘no respect’ for this country: Tomi Lahren Video

Business tycoon Elon Musk replied, "Whatever the penalty is for treason." 

Fox News Digital reached out to Omar's office on Monday to request comment on the Truth Social post.

Alex Nitzberg is a writer for Fox News Digital.

