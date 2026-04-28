WATCH: Ilhan Omar roasted for brutal resurfaced video about ‘World War Eleven’

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Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., is being roasted online for a brutal resurfaced video of her misreading World War II as "World War Eleven" during a Capitol Hill news conference.

Omar, the first Somali American member of Congress, made the error during her opening remarks at a Democratic news conference last year on the reintroduction of the "Neighbors Not Enemies Act." The bill, which did not pass, was aimed at opposing President Donald Trump’s immigration enforcement, particularly his invocation of the Alien Enemies Act.

The congresswoman railed that the "last time the Alien Enemies Act was invoked it was used to detain and deport German, Japanese, Italian immigrants during World War Eleven."

She quickly corrected herself, saying, "Oh, two," and laughing.

As Omar’s district faces increased scrutiny amid a massive federal fraud probe largely involving the Somali immigrant community, the resurfaced clip is circulating online. The mistake drew mockery, including from Sen. Mike Lee, R-Utah, who teased Omar, saying, "‘World War Eleven’ … Yes, that was deadly."

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In a separate post, Lee continued to rib Omar, sharing a side-by-side of her error alongside another video of her calling Trump voters "idiots." The video showed Omar saying, "It’s become really hard to have an intellectual debate with any of these people," and asserting that "the dumbing of the United States has arrived, because how else do we get a Trump presidency again?"

The video of Omar’s gaffe also garnered a reaction from Elon Musk, who posted a grimace emoji.

The popular conservative account "I Meme Therefore I Am" posted, "She must have gotten her education in the Quality Learing Center." The post referenced one of the Minneapolis daycare centers allegedly engaged in fraud, which went viral for misspelling its name on its sign as "Quality Learing Center" instead of "Quality Learning Center."

Chloe Cole, a conservative activist and prominent "detransitioner," posted on X, "Absolutely in awe of this clip of Ilhan Omar calling World War II ‘World War Eleven.’"

"Truly quality learing. We’re learing like we’ve never leared before," wrote Cole.

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Conservative podcast host Matt Walsh reacted, "God forbid we ever have World War 3, Ilhan Omar will think we’re on World War One Hundred Eleven."

"Consider the astronomical levels of stupidity on display here. Ilhan Omar doesn’t know how to read Roman numerals AND she thinks there have been 11 world wars," Walsh wrote in another X post. "Either one of those would be reasonable justification to remove her from office and send her back to Somalia. But both?"

Fox News Digital reached out to Omar for comment.

This comes as the federal government’s investigation into alleged rampant fraud in Minnesota ramps up, with agents executing 22 search warrants at locations, including childcare facilities suspected of involvement. The raids, conducted Tuesday morning, centered on federal investigations into largely Somali-owned businesses, including childcare facilities that registered with the state but were allegedly billing for care that was not provided.

Sources told Fox News that two of the raids were conducted at the Quality Learning Center and Baby Halimo Child Care, both in Minneapolis.

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Omar has been largely critical of the federal investigation. In a January interview with CBS News, Omar said the Trump administration’s handling of the scandal "is harming my constituents, and it is creating the kind of chaos and confusion that no one needs in this moment."

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Speaking with Margaret Brennan, Omar said that the Trump administration's response to the fraud being exposed "creates the level of confusion and chaos that is not necessary in a moment when we are trying to deal with a serious problem that needs serious people to be able to address it."

Omar went on to say, "We want to collaborately [sic] work with the administration to try to make sure that there is no fraud that's being perpetuated on our state." She added, "What we do not want is the level of terror, of confusion, of chaos that is being created without any results in this moment."