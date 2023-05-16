Joe Rogan mocks feminist Miller Lite ad after Bud Light backlash: 'Does no one learn?'

Podcast host Joe Rogan mocked Miller Lite for a recently resurfaced ad campaign, drawing parallels with Bud Light’s similar PR problems.

In an ad celebrating Women’s History Month in March, Miller Lite used comedian Ilana Glazer to condemn the bikini-laden women beer ads of the past, saying they are a disservice to the legacy of female brewers.

"It’s time beer made it up to women, so today, Miller Lite is on a mission to clean up not just their s---, but the whole beer industry’s s---," Glazer said, "Miller Lite has been scouring the internet for all this s--- and buying it back," to allegedly be used as compost to aid female brewers of today.

The Joe Rogan Experience host spoke about the ad with his guest, author and veteran Jack Carr, and asked, "Does no one learn?"

"They were taking all those ads that we loved from the '80s and they're just putting them in shredders that was their campaign today, I saw it this morning," Rogan said.

He also observed that the ad appears to make the case that "there’s something wrong with women wearing bikinis. Those women wear bikinis because they look great."

After Carr noted that modern companies are failing to learn lessons from the past, Rogan replied, "How about lessons from a week ago?" referencing Bud Light taking a massive hit after partnering with transgender activist Dylan Mulvaney.

Carr reacted to Glazer describing Miller Lite’s mission in the commercial, by saying, "Miller Lite is on a mission to make sure no one buys their stuff."

After watching the ad end with a declaration that women are responsible for beer’s existence, Rogan commented this campaign is part of a larger problem, "I hate identity politics with a passion, I really do. It’s so stupid. Human beings made beer, okay? And some human beings look good in bikinis."

Rogan went on to mock the tone of the ad, "’Women do it! Women do it!’ I’d like to see a pie chart of how many women are actually involved in making beer or drinking beer."

He then expressed skepticism toward the plan to buy back old printed beer ads in order to feed plants for beer production, "Does paper turn into compost? Is that how it works? I mean isn’t there a bunch of chemicals and s---?"

A spokesperson for Molson Coors, Miller Lite's parent company, told Fox News Digital in a statement that there is nothing "controversial" in the ad.

"This video was about two things: worm poop and saying women shouldn’t be forced to mud wrestle in order to sell beer. Neither of these things should be remotely controversial and we hope beer drinkers can appreciate the humor (and ridiculousness) of this video from back in March," the statement read.