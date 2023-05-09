Joe Rogan fights 'f---ing cult' at new comedy club, welcomes canceled comedians like Roseanne Barr

Comedian and podcast host Joe Rogan said during an interview that he's been putting up comics who aren't afraid to touch "third rail stand-up" or "risky subjects" at his new Austin, Texas comedy club, by welcoming comedians like Roseanne Barr and Dave Chappelle.

During an interview with The Free Press, Rogan said his Austin-based club, Comedy Mothership, features comedians who aren't afraid of exploring subjects that some "do not think should be funny."

"And if we can be funny with some s--- that you do not think should be funny, then that’s wonderful, then let’s explore this. Let’s find out, what is that? Like, what’s going on there? What’s up with that subject that everybody’s scared of it? Are we in a f------ cult? You know, when you start believing things that you inherently know are not true but you say them and repeat them because the cult wants you to do it—this is something you can exploit in stand-up comedy, and that’s what stand-up comedy is all about. It’s all about that," Rogan said.

He said the club was "set up for comedians" to develop their material as the establishment requires guests to check their cell phones at the door.

"When people do risky subjects, it’s my favorite shit," he told the outlet, explaining what he believes is "third rail stand-up."

"We don’t do it as an alternative to comedy. We do it because that is comedy," he continued.

Rogan's Comedy Mothership opened on March 7 and tickets to the opening shows sold out in minutes. Some resale tickets are listed as high as $900 on Stubhub.

Comedians who have been barred from performing elsewhere, such as Roseanne Barr, Dave Chappelle and Shane Gillis have all performed at the club since its opening.

"We’re just trying to make it a great creative space for stand-up, almost like a laboratory, like the best place to develop material," Rogan told The Free Press.

"The more the new people kill, the more the people that are above them get better, and we all get better. Iron sharpens iron in comedy. When you’re around all these killers, it’s like everybody gets better," he continued.

Club guests told Fox News Digital in March that Rogan's club would be good for Austin and great for America.

"I think it’s a very big deal that Joe is opening his own club. It's providing an opportunity for people to come speak their mind for free speech without fear of repercussion or being canceled," A guest named Brady from Pheonix, Arizona, told Fox News Digital. "Reminder that comedy is supposed to be funny. Everyone is here to have a good time and that’s really what this is the embodiment of is free speech."

"It’s certainly good for Austin, but I’d say it’s even good for the country. I think right now were in a point where everyone, it’s cancel culture. Everyone’s afraid to speak up, everyone’s afraid to speak out, and having a place like this where folks can come and just joke around and have a good time and not fear repercussion or fear that they’re not going to be booked again or anything like that. It is truly freedom of speech, and it's good for Austin, and it’s good for the country, it’s good for Texas. It couldn’t be better," he continued.

Fox News's Alexander Hall and Gabrielle Reyes contributed to this report.