Joe Rogan mocks Budweiser’s patriotic ad as ‘dumb,’ desperate attempt to change topic: ‘A company in deep s—t'

Podcast host Joe Rogan leveled Anheuser-Busch for releasing "the dumbest commercial of all time" last week after losing billions in value since it partnered with transgender activist Dylan Mulvaney.

The company's Budweiser ad features one of the brand's famous Clydesdale horses traversing the country from New York City to the Grand Canyon, passing by scenes in the American heartland as a narrator delivers a patriotic message. Critics said the commercial was a transparent attempt to clean up the company's image after it lost customers angry about the Mulvaney partnership.

Rogan, who had laughed off the Mulvaney controversy the week prior, found the beer company's response to the backlash even more hilarious.

"It's like the f—ing dumbest, pro-America rah rah [ad]," he mocked. "Like, we don't know who you really are now?" he quipped.

CRITICS OBLITERATE ANHEUSER-BUSCH CEO'S ‘NOTHING’ STATEMENT AMID BUD LIGHT-DYLAN MULVANEY UPROAR: A ‘DISASTER’

Rogan noted how Bud Light's Marketing VP had admitted to wanting to transform the brand's "fratty" image with inclusivity.

"And so they’re gonna change that with this crazy attention wh— on ‘day 365 of being a woman,’" Rogan mocked, referring to Mulvaney.

Rogan and his guest called the whole ordeal "lunacy."

"It’s so stupid and cliche. It f—–g — it hurts my feelings, it’s so dumb," Rogan mocked. "This is a company in deep s–t, bro."

FORMER BUD LIGHT DRINKERS SAY ‘TOO LITTLE, TOO LATE’ AFTER BRAND TRIES TO MAKE AMENDS WITH PRO-AMERICA AD

The podcast host and his guest played the Budweiser ad while laughing hysterically. "Shut the f—k up. Now I hate you more," Rogan said.

He ridiculed the grandiose ad as "the dumbest commercial of all time."

It was so perfectly-crafted, it might as well have been created by a computer, Rogan teased.

"That is ChatGPT 4.0 version of the perfect American commercial," he joked. "That's the dumbest commercial of all time. It's so obvious what they're doing," he said, noting that the ad wasn't even about beer.

Anheuser-Busch reportedly shed $5 billion in value since partnering with the transgender activist.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Fox News' Yael Halon contributed to this report.