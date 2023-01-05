Left-wing billionaire George Soros funneled at least $131 million to media groups from 2016-2020, study finds

Liberal billionaire George Soros shelled out at least $131 million between 2016 and 2020 to influence media groups, according to a new study conducted by MRC Business.

"Soros specifically funneled at least $131,111,250 between 2016 and 2020 into 253 journalism and activist media groups worldwide to spread his radical leftist ideas on abortion, Marxist economics, anti-Americanism, defunding the police, environmental extremism and LGBT fanaticism," analysts Joseph Vazquez and Daniel Schneider wrote.

MRC Business, part of the conservative Media Research Center, unveiled the second report of a three-part series exploring the extent of Soros’ influence over the international media. MRC founder and President Brent Bozell appeared on Fox Business Network’s "Varney & Company" on Thursday to discuss the deep dive into the money Soros has spent on media outlets.

GEORGE SOROS CAN INFLUENCE GLOBAL MEDIA WITH TIES TO AT LEAST 253 ORGANIZATIONS, STUDY FINDS

"It’s an astonishing number, $131 million between 2016 and 2020, that is far more than any entity, any foundation, anyone else, probably in the world," Bozell said. "This is a man who wants to fundamentally change the world."

Last month, the first installment of the MRC Business study found that Soros is tied to media organizations across the globe, including The Marshall Project, the Biden administration’s since-dismantled Disinformation Governance Board, Project Syndicate, the Poynter Institute’s International Fact-Checking Network, NPR, ProPublica and Free Press. The second part of the study examines the far-left billionaire’s spending.

"Soros pumped a whopping $103,236,632 into media groups that circulated his extreme views throughout the U.S. and abroad between 2000 and 2014. Fast forward to the period between 2016-2020, and Soros blew past the $100 million global media funding milestone again in just a four-year timespan," Vazquez and Schneider wrote. "It is easy to criticize Soros’s politics. But he is a savvy investor -- whether he’s trying to make money or use it to push his agenda."

The study found that Soros’ Open Society Foundations uses its impact investment arm, known as The Soros Economic Development Fund, to bankroll "private-sector investments to advance" its agenda on topics including racial equity and climate change.

"Views pushed by Soros-funded outlets are radical, dystopian," Vazquez and Schneider wrote, noting outlets who received Soros’ cash have published op-eds calling to "abolish" the nuclear family, justified Palestinian terror attacks and argued the need for a global "climate lockdown."

WHITE HOUSE-LINKED GROUP BACKED BY GEORGE SOROS WAGES BEHIND-THE-SCENES WAR ON GASOLINE

"Soros has cemented himself as one of the most powerful influencers in global politics through his massive influence in the media," Vazquez and Schneider wrote.

Soros was the left’s largest donor during the 2022 midterms and has been pumping cash into liberal political candidates, including local prosecutors and district attorneys, for years.

"Soros’ involvement in the media isn’t even limited to his $131 million in philanthropy spending on media," Vazquez and Schneider wrote. "A Soros-led investment group called Lakestar Finance provided debt financing to support the $60 million all-cash acquisition of 18 Univision radio stations by a media group led by former Obama and Clinton operatives called The Latino Media Network."

SECRETIVE SOROS-FUNDED GROUP WORKS BEHIND THE SCENES WITH BIDEN ADMIN ON POLICY, DOCUMENTS SHOW

The iconic, anti-Communism Radio Mambi, a Spanish-language conservative talk radio station based in Miami, was among the outlets taken over by Soros and former Obama and Clinton staffers. Many of the station’s conservative hosts have since walked away, refusing to work for Soros as they believe the purchase is an attempt to control political information available to Spanish-speaking voters.

"Soros understands something American conservatives have never fully grasped: media outlets are essential to influencing people," Vazquez and Schneider wrote. "The media influence that Soros bought was enough to insulate him from being seriously investigated by most journalists."

The third part of the MRC Business study is expected to reveal who in the establishment media are connected to Soros.