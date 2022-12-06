George Soros can influence global media with ties to at least 253 organizations, study finds

Liberal billionaire George Soros is tied to at least a staggering 253 media organizations around the world, according to a new study conducted by MRC Business.

MRC Business, part of the conservative Media Research Center, found that Soros uses his charities to build relationships with news outlets and "activists media" organizations.

"The journalism groups Soros supports have the ability to mold public opinion on practically every continent and in many languages. They also insulate him from inquiry because reporters see him as an ally, not a target for investigation," MRC Business analysts Joseph Vazquez and Daniel Schneider wrote.

"The 92-year-old philanthropist’s multimillion-dollar efforts promoting his bizarre ‘open society’ agenda encompass some of the most radical leftist ideas on abortion, Marxist economics, anti-Americanism, defunding the police, environmental extremism and LGBT fanaticism," they continued. "In the United States, Soros is known for his massive involvement backing liberal policies and politicians. Since the 2016 election, he has spent at least $200 million backing political candidates, which includes $29 million for local prosecutors and district attorneys."

Soros was the largest donor to Democrats during the midterm elections but MRC Business says that’s "just a drop in the bucket compared to the over $32 billion he pumped into his Open Society Foundations (OSF) since 1984 to shape politics to his liking on a global scale."

Soros is tied to The Marshall Project, the Biden administration’s since-dismantled Disinformation Governance Board, Project Syndicate, openDemocracy (based in the United Kingdom), the Poynter Institute’s International Fact-Checking Network, NPR, ProPublica, Free Press, a "litany of left-wing activist groups," and a plethora of other outlets. Many of the outlets Soros helps bankroll are relied on by Big Tech and other journalists as sources of information, while others simply echo left-wing talking points.

Many of the outlets Soros helps bankroll are not household names but have significant influence, such as Project Syndicate, which has readers in 156 countries in 66 languages, according to the MRC. The MRC Business report is the first in a three-part series attempting to reveal the breadth of Soros' influence.

"It is easy to criticize Soros’ politics. But he is a savvy investor – whether he’s trying to make money or use it to push his agenda," Vazquez and Schneider wrote. "The kind of left-wing utopianism that undergirds the propaganda that media organizations fuel using Soros cash has been spreading for decades."

The MRC believes Soros sees the hallmarks of an "open society" to include global governance, open borders, political unrest, and he regularly provides large donations to groups dedicated to "crushing" American exceptionalism and capitalism.

"Yes, a man who made tens of billions of dollars from capitalism considers it a threat," Vazquez and Schneider wrote

Media Research Center founder Brent Bozell appeared on "Fox News @ Night" on Monday to discuss the deep dive into Soros’ media ties.

"We’re in the information age, the left has figured that out… we looked just at Soros alone, in the last three years, I believe, he has supported, get this, 253 media organizations worldwide," Bozell said. "Everywhere you look… when you look at the Poynter Institute, a big fact-checker, it’s funded by George Soros. How many people know that when you go on Google and you look up something, immediately you get Wikipedia, funded by George Soros?"

Bozell believes Soros is "a dangerous man" but has every right to spend his money however he sees fit.

"That’s how ambitious this man is," Bozell said. "He is out to destroy the underpinnings of Western Civilization, and he’s using $36 billion that he is spending on it. This man is serious, he’s on a mission."