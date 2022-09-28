Joe Concha: Some liberal media pundits 'licking their chops' to take shots at DeSantis over Hurricane Ian

Fox News contributor Joe Concha joined "Fox & Friends First" Wednesday, arguing the left is "licking their chops" to take shots at Florida Governor Ron DeSantis for his handling of Hurricane Ian.

HURRICANE IAN FORMS INTO POWERFUL STORM, PROMPTING HURRICANE WATCH FOR FLORIDA'S GULF COAST

JOE CONCHA: I think it does give you a preview of what we're going to see here. I mean, as you guys have been reporting all morning, this will be a catastrophic hurricane. People will lose everything in some situations, including perhaps their lives. This is a serious time for serious journalism. But you know that there are some folks in this industry that are licking their chops, just waiting to turn this particular hurricane into Ron Desantis's Katrina, as if he could have done something to better prepare the state or done X-Y-Z, then he could have saved lives or saved businesses or saved homes. But in this case, the storm is so big and the governor, quite frankly, has been out in front of this for many days now in terms of evacuations, whether they be voluntary, that have now become mandatory in many situations. If we're going to start blaming governors when hurricanes hit in these situations, when they appear to be doing everything they can to prepare their citizens, you know that it's a midterm year. And quite frankly, you know that 2024 is ahead. And as we've seen time and again with Ron DeSantis, they see him as a true threat in terms of winning the presidency and will take any shot, even the cheap shots, even the shots that don't exist, like hurricanes that actually hit states when they say it didn't. And just to try to take him down.

