Hurricane Ian forms into powerful storm, prompting Hurricane Watch for Florida's Gulf Coast

Hurricane Ian is approaching western Cuba it continues to barrel towards Florida's Gulf Coast

By Andrea Vacchiano | Fox News
Tropical Storm Ian strengthened into Hurricane Ian Monday morning, as coastal residents brace for major impacts from the storm as the week progresses.

Hurricane status was declared at around 5:00 a.m. as the storm's winds strengthened to 75 miles per hour, according to the National Hurricane Center.

Hurricane Ian is expected to become a significant hurricane within the next 48 hours. A Hurricane Watch was issued for Florida's Gulf Coast, including Tampa Bay. 

The storm is currently approaching Western Cuba.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis declared a state of emergency for all 67 counties ahead of the impacts of Hurricane Ian. He urged all Floridians to prepare for the storm.

A map showing Hurricane Ian.

A map showing Hurricane Ian. (FOX Weather)

The storm is expected to make landfall on Thursday or Friday.

This is a developing situation, check back with us for updates.