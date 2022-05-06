Joe Concha details the value of a Trump endorsement

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Fox News contributor Joe Concha told Sean Hannity how it benefits a candidate to receive an endorsement from Donald Trump.

JOE CONCHA: If you're a J.D. Vance or Dr. Oz… boy, you are counting your lucky stars that you got this endorsement. I mean, Dr. Oz right now is getting national TV attention and we'll get plenty of headlines tomorrow. And when you have a close primary race with multiple candidates like we have in Pennsylvania, like we saw in Ohio, that can make all the difference.

Bottom line is Donald Trump has his rally speech thing down pat. Apparently, practice makes perfect and he seems so comfortable in these settings and that's because he never comes across as a politician. Trump is Trump. He's authentic, he's unfiltered. and you could agree or disagree with what he has to say, but he's very consistent with his principles. He's unapologetic with his perspective. And given what we've seen over the last year and a half, I'm sure that's refreshing to more than a few folks.

