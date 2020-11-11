Joe Concha: Biden's 'choreographed' press conference was preview of how media will treat him

Joe Biden’s first press conference since the 2020 election is “a preview” of the “choreographed” and “homogenized package” Americans can expect from the president-elect, The Hill media columnist Joe Concha told “Fox & Friends” on Wednesday.

Concha, a Fox News contributor, stressed that when the former vice president took questions from reporters in Delaware on Tuesday, people witnessed a “risk-averse Joe Biden” who was “hardly transparent.”

During the news conference, reporters focused many of their questions on President Trump.

One reporter asked Biden, “Have you tried to reach out at all to the president and if he is watching right now, what would you say to him?”

Another asked, “How will you move ahead if the president continues to refuse to concede?”

Biden also faced this question on Tuesday: “What do you say to the Americans that are anxious over the fact that President Trump has yet to concede and what that might mean for the country?”

Host Steve Doocy noted that a Biden staff member “had a list with five news outlets’ names on them and the curious thing is, and I know for a fact that the Fox News correspondent had some challenging questions for him,” yet Fox News was not on that list. Doocy’s son Peter has been covering the Biden campaign for Fox News.

“Mr. Biden avoids Peter Doocy the way that Harrison Ford avoided Tommy Lee Jones in ‘The Fugitive,’” Concha said. “He never takes a question from the Fox News correspondent.”

Concha went on to point out that there is “a pattern.”

“Whenever Mr. Biden actually does take questions, almost all focus on Donald Trump and not his policy, not his agenda,” he said.

“If you’re about to take office in two months, pretty sure the American people want to know what you’re going to do for the country, particularly if the Republican Senate plays out one way, particularly with the House shrinking in terms of seats there.”

He then asked, “Can we hear about Mr. Biden and his world view going forward instead of so many questions on President Trump?”

Concha then said that Tuesday’s news conference was “a preview of what we're going to get: a choreographed, homogenized package, risk-averse Joe Biden and therefore, hardly transparent.”