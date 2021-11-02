Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Fox News Flash
Published

Joe Concha: Imagine the media reaction if Trump dozed off at a climate summit

Biden appears to nod off during climate summit in Glasgow

Fox News Staff
By Fox News Staff | Fox News
close
Joe Concha on Biden appearing to fall asleep: Imagine what the media reaction would look like if it was Trump Video

Joe Concha on Biden appearing to fall asleep: Imagine what the media reaction would look like if it was Trump

Fox News contributor Joe Concha reacts to the media’s defense of President Biden after he appeared to nod off during the COP26 Climate Summit

Fox News contributor Joe Concha reacts to the media's defense of Joe Biden after the president appeared to fall asleep during the COP26 Climate Summit in Glasgow, Scotland. 

NBC NEWS REPORTER SAYS BIDEN’S APPARENT NAP IS ‘POLITICAL OBSTACLE,’ REMINDS VIEWERS HE KEEPS LONG HOURS

JOE CONCHA: When you replace Mr. Biden here and insert Donald Trump or anyone with an "R" next to their name, then imagine what the media reaction would look like. The headline would be something like "Trump insults the world, falls asleep during crucial climate conference" then you’d have a sub-headline something along the lines of I don’t know "a chilling reminder of a president asleep at the wheel on the gravest threat of our lifetime."

WATCH THE FULL INTERVIEW BELOW

Biden appears to fall asleep during climate summit Video
This article was written by Fox News staff.