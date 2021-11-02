Joe Concha: Imagine the media reaction if Trump dozed off at a climate summit

Fox News contributor Joe Concha reacts to the media's defense of Joe Biden after the president appeared to fall asleep during the COP26 Climate Summit in Glasgow, Scotland.

NBC NEWS REPORTER SAYS BIDEN’S APPARENT NAP IS ‘POLITICAL OBSTACLE,’ REMINDS VIEWERS HE KEEPS LONG HOURS

JOE CONCHA: When you replace Mr. Biden here and insert Donald Trump or anyone with an "R" next to their name, then imagine what the media reaction would look like. The headline would be something like "Trump insults the world, falls asleep during crucial climate conference" then you’d have a sub-headline something along the lines of I don’t know "a chilling reminder of a president asleep at the wheel on the gravest threat of our lifetime."

WATCH THE FULL INTERVIEW BELOW