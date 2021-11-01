Expand / Collapse search
Media
Published

NBC News reporter says Biden’s apparent nap is ‘political obstacle,’ reminds viewers he keeps long hours

'It appears that perhaps he was dozing ... These can be embarrassing situations,' Kelly O’Donnell said on MSNBC

Brian Flood
Brian Flood | Fox News
An NBC News reporter worked to find excuses Monday for President Joe Biden’s apparent cat nap during speeches at the 2021 United Nations Climate Change Conference. 

Biden, who warned military service members this summer that top Pentagon officials consider climate change to be the "greatest threat" to America’s national security in the coming years, sat with his arms crossed, looking like he was drifting in and out of sleep, in a viral video shared by Washington Post reporter Zach Purser Brown.

President Biden appears to fall asleep during COP26 opening speeches.

MSNBC host Andrea Mitchell welcomed NBC News senior White House reporter Kelly O’Donnell to her program to explain what happened in the video that also featured Biden wiping his eyes. 

"He was seen on camera with his eyes closed, it appears that perhaps he was dozing," O’Donnell told viewers. "In these settings, cameras are all around. The camera caught President Biden, who turns 79 later this month, with his eyes closed for a period of time, and you’re right, these can be embarrassing situations."

Biden appears to fall asleep during COP26 Climate Summit remarks Video

BIDEN APPEARS TO FALL ASLEEP DURING CLIMATE SPEECH DESPITE CLAIMING IT'S 'GREATEST THREAT' TO U.S. SECURITY

O’Donnell added to the liberal MSNBC audience that Biden has stressed the importance of the climate change meetings that might have put him to sleep. 

"A moment like that in a session, can be a political obstacle," O’Donnell said before attempting damage control. 

Former President Trump has long referred to his political rival as "Sleepy" Joe Biden. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

"It is also true that the hours are long, the time differences are real and the president has kept a rigorous schedule over several days, having lots of meetings, appearances and speeches," she said. "And, quite a late night last night."

Former President Donald Trump has long referred to his political rival as "Sleepy Joe" and Monday’s video presumably won’t help make that nickname go away anytime soon.

Former President Donald Trump and his wife Melania perform the tomahawk chop before Game 4 of baseball's World Series between the Houston Astros and the Atlanta Braves Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021, in Atlanta.

Former President Donald Trump and his wife Melania perform the tomahawk chop before Game 4 of baseball's World Series between the Houston Astros and the Atlanta Braves Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

The NBC News reporter said the White House hadn’t responded to her regarding "that moment caught on camera." 

BIDEN APPEARS TO USE PREPARED LIST OF REPORTERS AFTER G20 SUMMIT IN ROME: 'I'M TOLD WE SHOULD START WITH AP'

"But that’s one of those things that will certainly be captured, criticized by some and noted by others," O’Donnell said. "When you’re the leader of the free world, whenever you’re in public, those moments are seen and scrutinized regardless of all of the circumstances." 

Before the segment wrapped, O’Donnell made sure viewers were aware that Biden has been working hard.

"He flew this morning from Italy to Scotland and has a busy schedule," she said. 

Brian Flood covers the media for Fox News. Follow him on Twitter at @briansflood.