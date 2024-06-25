JK Rowling sets conditions for meeting with Labour Party over protections for women's spaces

J.K. Rowling set conditions before meeting with the Labour Party on women’s rights.

Labour Party Shadow Chancellor Rachel Reeves said Monday that the party would be willing to meet with Rowling on the "Harry Potter" author's concerns for women-only spaces. Later that day, Rowling responded on X that she would welcome the meeting if the party also agrees to meet with women’s organizations it previously designated as hate groups.

"I'll be happy to meet after @NoXYinXXprisons, @LesbianLabour, @WomensRightsNet, @Womans_Place_UK and @AllianceLGB have been given in person meetings with the Labour leadership," Rowling wrote.

ACTRESSES REPORTEDLY SHUN CONTROVERSIAL PLAY SKEWERING JK ROWLING'S STANCE ON GENDER

"I'd also like to know whether @AngelaRayner still considers the last two organisations hate groups - asking on behalf of female survivors of domestic violence and gay people who don't subscribe to gender identity ideology," she continued.

Fox News Digital reached out to Rowling’s publicist and Reeves for comment.

Reeves made the offer to meet with Rowling after it was reported that a Labour Party-ran government could make it easier for people to legally change their gender with less medical approval. Despite this, Reeves insisted that the party’s support for the Equality Act, which protects access to single-sex spaces based on biological sex, hasn’t changed.

"For me those protections, whether it is about prisons, refuges, changing spaces, that is really important to me, it is really important to the Labour Party that those single-sex spaces based on biological sex are protected," Reeves said. "And nothing in our plans goes contrary to that, nothing at all."

Reeves’ comments also followed an op-ed Rowling published in The Times on Sunday. In it, she suggested she may not vote for the Labour Party despite being a lifelong supporter.

"For left-leaning women like us, this isn’t, and never has been, about trans people enjoying the rights of every other citizen, and being free to present and identify however they wish. This is about the right of women and girls to assert their boundaries. It’s about freedom of speech and observable truth. It’s about waiting, with dwindling hope, for the left to wake up to the fact that its lazy embrace of a quasi-religious ideology is having calamitous consequences," Rowling wrote.

JK ROWLING SAYS FRIENDS 'BEGGED' HER NOT TO SPEAK OUT ON TRANS ISSUE: 'I WAS A HERETIC'

She continued, "An independent candidate is standing in my constituency who’s campaigning to clarify the Equality Act. Perhaps that’s where my X will have to go on July 4th. As long as Labour remains dismissive and often offensive towards women fighting to retain the rights their foremothers thought were won for all time, I’ll struggle to support them. The women who wouldn’t [hush] didn’t leave Labour. Labour abandoned them."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP