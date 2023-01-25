JK Rowling lights Twitter ablaze after telling pro-trans men lecturing women to look in the 'bloody mirror'

"Harry Potter" author J.K. Rowling has a strong message for men who think they can define what a woman is on behalf of all women.

"Men defining what a woman is, what women should and shouldn’t fear, what women should and shouldn’t say, what rights women should be fine with giving up and, of course, what constitutes ‘real’ misogyny: get a bloody mirror," Rowling wrote in a wildly viral post that has received over 50,000 likes and counting on Twitter.

"That’s real misogyny, looking right back at you," she added.

It was the one of Rowling's latest salvos in a string of tweets that she has fired off against detractors. It’s also the reason that some call Rowling, a vocal feminist activist and public critic of former President Donald Trump, a "trans-exclusionary radical feminist," or TERF.

While a number of pro-trans activists have spoken out against Rowling, one in particular gained the author’s attention in recent days.

Reporter India Willoughby, the U.K.’s "first trans newsreader," targeted the mind behind the "Harry Potter" series directly in a controversial tweet.

"I’m more of a woman than J.K. Rowling ever will be," Willoughby, a biological male, wrote.

Rowling, a woman, fired back at Willoughby, briskly responding with just two words: "Citation needed."

One user told Rowling that they "liked [her] tweet and won’t apologize for it."

"I liked yours and I won’t apologize for it either," Rowling wrote back, in an apparent reference to the Mark Hamill controversy.

The public debate between Rowling and Willoughby only grew larger on social media after "Star Wars" actor Mark Hamill jumped into the fray.

Hamill came under attack Tuesday for liking J.K. Rowling's tweet response to Willoughby, later issuing a defense of his actions for fans.

"What I ‘liked’ about this exchange was someone speaking their truth to power. Twitter is, unfortunately, no place for nuance. It's imperative I make this abundantly clear: I support human rights for EVERYONE, regardless of their gender identity, PERIOD."

Rowling’s unpopularity with certain members of the transgender movement has spread to the video game world, as well.

One popular pro-LGBT Netflix actor, Sebastian Croft, was pressured by members of the trans community for appearing in a Harry Potter-themed video game called "Hogwarts Legacy," one of the most anticipated titles this year.

Fox News’ Gabriel Hays contributed to this report.