JK Rowling fires back at activists pushing for trans sex offenders to be put in women's prisons

"Harry Potter" author J.K. Rowling tore into activists outraged by her views that transgender sex offenders should not be placed in women's prisons, saying they were supporting a position that violates basic human rights.

"The trans activist outrage that ensues on here whenever I share my belief that jailed women shouldn't be used as validation tools or emotional support props for trans-identified male sex offenders is as revealing as it's predictable," the author wrote in a fiery post on X to her nearly 14 million followers.

Rowling said trans activists "can't bring themselves to concede that a man who was convicted of harming women/girls ought not to be incarcerated with the demographic to whom he is a proven danger, because if they do, all their stock arguments ('no sexual predator would bother to pretend to be trans', 'no trans woman has ever harmed a woman in a women's only space', 'there is no danger in making all single sex spaces unisex') are exposed as the lies they are."

"If they admit that even a single man isn't a woman because he says he is, the entire edifice of gender identity ideology crumbles. This leaves activists who rely on bullying and slogans with nowhere to go but 'you hate all trans people', 'so you're saying all trans people are rapists' and, of course, ‘you are causing a trans genocide,’" she continued.

Rowling was referring to reports that the Scottish Prison Service recently clarified their policy to maintain that trans-identified males with histories of violence against women would be kept out of women's prisons. The policy was revised last year, following a controversial case where a rapist had initially been placed in a women's prison after identifying as transgender.

However, the policy has been criticized by conservative leaders for providing a "loophole" for violent individuals to be placed in women's prisons in "exceptional" cases, according to The Guardian.

In her post on X, Rowling claimed that the prison issue sets off activists because it "threatens" their self-image.

"I think this particular issue also causes conniptions because it threatens the activists' self-image. These are people who preen themselves on their kindness and virtue, so acknowledging the truth - that they're indifferent to vulnerable women being assaulted or traumatised - threatens the idea they have of themselves. They therefore double down," she wrote. "The prisoners complaining aren't really afraid of rape or voyeurism or violence at all, they say. They're 'not exactly delicate flowers', as one self-identified empath put it."

Activists pushing for sexual criminals to be placed in women's prisons are violating the "basic human right" to not endure "cruel and unusual punishment," she concluded.

"If you support putting violent and sexually predatory men into women's prisons, you are knowingly forcing those women to live in fear of, and, in some proven cases, to suffer abuse that many of them will have endured pre-incarceration. You are not kind. You are not righteous. Women have the basic human right not to suffer cruel and unusual punishment," Rowling wrote with the hashtag, "#WomensRightsAreHumanRights."

The world-renowned author has faced intense backlash in recent years for being an outspoken advocate of women's rights and being critical of gender ideology. Last fall she claimed she would "happily" serve time in jail if the UK government made it a hate crime to intentionally not use a person's preferred pronouns.