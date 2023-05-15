JK Rowling exposes trans activists pushing fake story about children being 'upset at her views'

JK Rowling exposed pro-transgender activists for copying and pasting messages about made-up stories of children they said were "upset at her views."

The Harry Potter author shared various examples of different accounts posting the same messages to Twitter that claim they are parents of a transgender daughter who is "heartbroken" over Rowling's views on gender.

"My trans daughter used to love your books, but after you became a bigot she cried and asked me ‘daddy, why do people hate those who are different from them?’ I don't know baby, I don't know," one of the tweets said.

JK ROWLING UNBOTHERED ABOUT LEGACY AMID TRANS CONTROVERSY: ‘I’LL BE DEAD'

next Image 1 of 3

prev next Image 2 of 3

prev Image 3 of 3

"JK Rowling, i have a 12 year old trans daughter and she cries every time she sees one of your transphobic posts," another read. "She is a huge fan of Harry Potter but seeing the author of her favorite book series being so bigoted is heartbreaking. Please, J.K, make my daughter happy again."

"My one-year-old son just looked up from Twitter and said, 'Mummy, why have you made these very real children sad with your heinous yet unevidenced bigotry?'" Rowling mockingly tweeted in response. "Then he ran upstairs and burned all his Potter books. I was so damn ashamed I almost forgot the kid was imaginary."

BBC RADIO ISSUES APOLOGY AFTER TRANS GAMER RAILS AGAINST J.K. ROWLING FOR ‘TRANSPHOBIA’: ‘WE FELL SHORT HERE’

Her tweet referenced the popular trend by many of her opponents who have burned her books in protest of her outspoken views on women's rights.

Rowling has repeatedly been called transphobic by left-wing social media users and transgender activists for her opinions on gender and the LGBTG+ community, including her belief that certain spaces should be female-only for safety reasons as predatory men could pose a threat to women.

The author has addressed much of the controversy in her new podcast "The Witch Trials of J.K. Rowling," where she has argued people have misunderstood her views and has elaborated on the nuance of the issue.

JK ROWLING CRITIC FORCED TO PUBLICLY APOLOGIZE FOR CALLING HER A NAZI AFTER LAWSUIT THREAT

The "Harry Potter" author first made headlines when she tweeted her thoughts on gender and sex in June 2020.

"If sex isn’t real, there’s no same-sex attraction. If sex isn’t real, the lived reality of women globally is erased," she tweeted at the time. "I know and love trans people, but erasing the concept of sex removes the ability of many to meaningfully discuss their lives. It isn’t hate to speak the truth."

Rowling has remained resolved in her opinions, often laughing off her opponents and doubling down on her stances.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"Deeply amused by those telling me I’ve lost their admiration due to the disrespect I show violent, duplicitous rapists. I shall file your lost admiration carefully in the box where I keep my missing f---s," Rowling tweeted in January.