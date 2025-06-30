Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

Media

'Queer' San Francisco bookstore pulls 'Harry Potter' series after Rowling launches women's legal fund

Booksmith owners said they wanted no 'part' of Rowling's activism

By Kristine Parks Fox News
Published
close
JK Rowling speaks out about death threats over transgender comments Video

JK Rowling speaks out about death threats over transgender comments

'Media Buzz' host Howard Kurtz discusses the controversy over the Harry Potter author's remarks about transgender people on 'The Story.'

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

A San Francisco bookstore has pulled the popular "Harry Potter" series from its shelves due to author J.K. Rowling’s advocacy for women’s rights in the transgender culture wars.

Booksmith on Haight Street announced on June 10 that it was no longer carrying Rowling's books because of the world-famous author's recent decision to use her personal income from the series to launch a legal fund to help women fight for their "sex-based rights in the workplace, in public life, and in protected female spaces."

The bookseller shared a notice inside their shop and on social media distancing themselves from the author.

'HARRY POTTER' ACTOR STANDS BY JK ROWLING AT TONY AWARDS AMID CRITICISM OF HER TRANSGENDER VIEWS

Harry Potter at bookstore

A San Francisco bookstore announced it had pulled J.K. Rowling's books from its kids section earlier this month due to the author's activism. (Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

"In May of 2025, author J.K. Rowling publicly committed to using her private wealth from the Harry Potter series to develop the 'J.K. Rowling Women's Fund,' an organization dedicated to removing transgender rights ‘in the workplace, in public life, and in protected female spaces.’ With this announcement, we've decided to stop carrying her books," Booksmith announced.

"We don't know exactly what her new ‘women's fund’ will entail, but we know that we aren't going to be a part of it," the notice said.

"As a group of queer booksellers, we also had our adolescence shaped by wizards and elves. Look at us, it's obvious. If you or someone you love wants to dive into the world of ‘Harry Potter,’ we suggest doing so by buying used copies of these books."

The bookstore also included a list of "Not HP" fantasy books it recommended as alternatives to Harry Potter on its website.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE COVERAGE OF MEDIA AND CULTURE

public library

San Francisco bookstore pulled Rowling's books over her transgender views while taking donations for anti-book ban drive. (Patrick T. Fallon/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

Rowling's fund does not mention transgender rights directly. However, the author has faced immense backlash from transgender activists over the past few years for sharing her belief that women's rights are being threatened by the transgender movement.

On the front page of the bookstore’s website it asks for donations for a "books, not bans" drive. The bookstore pledged to send "queer, affirmative, necessary" books to communities across the country.

Rowling’s representatives and Booksmith did not immediately return a request for comment.

Musician Boy George and actor Pedro Pascal picked fights with the author on social media over Rowling's views this month.

"Bullies make me f------ sick," Pascal, who has a sibling who identifies as transgender, recently told Vanity Fair

Pedro Pascal at movie premiere

Actor Pedro Pascal recently called Rowling a "bully" for her stance on transgender issues. (Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP  

After Boy George called Rowling a "rich, bored bully," earlier this month, she responded with a scathing response, calling out the musician's criminal past and explaining why she believes strongly in keeping biological men out of women’s spaces. 

Kristine Parks is a reporter for Fox News Digital. Read more.