JK Rowling does victory lap following UK Supreme Court ruling that trans women aren't legally women

Author JK Rowling is celebrating the UK Supreme Court's ruling that transgender women aren't legally women in celebratory posts on X.

"I love it when a plan comes together. #SupremeCourt #WomensRights," Rowling posted Wednesday on X, along with a photo of herself holding a drink and smoking a cigar by the water.

On Wednesday, the Supreme Court of England ruled unanimously that a woman is defined as a person who was born biologically a female, and that transgender women are no longer included in the legal definition of a woman.

"We toasted you, @ForWomenScot," Rowling, who is the author of the "Harry Potter" series, said in another post with two champagne glasses and referenced her husband celebrating like it's Victory in Europe Day. "Neil says it’s TERF VE Day 🤣#SupremeCourt #WomensRights."

The term TERF stands for Trans Exclusionary Radical Feminists which is meant to be a dig at women who don’t believe in transgenderism.

The organization For Women Scotland, a Scottish women’s advocacy group working to defend women’s and children’s rights which brought the case, also celebrated the ruling.

"Now there's legal clarity on what 'woman' means," Trina Budge, director of For Women Scotland, said in an interview with Sky News posted on X.

"Trans [males] never had the right to access women-only spaces — that was an overreach," Budge said.

The ruling allows single-sex spaces like changing rooms, homeless shelters, swimming areas and medical or counseling services to be open only to biological women.

Kemi Badenoch , the leader of the UK’s Conservative Party, also celebrated the win on X.

"Saying ‘trans women are women’ was never true in fact and now isn’t true in law, either," Badenoch said.

"A victory for all of the women who faced personal abuse or lost their jobs for stating the obvious," she added. "Women are women and men are men: you cannot change your biological sex. The era of Keir Starmer telling us that some women have penises has come to an end. Hallelujah! Well done @ForWomenScot!"

